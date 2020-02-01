Taraji P. Henson Has Pushed Her Wedding Date Back

Taraji P. Henson will be walking down the aisle to tie the knot with her fiance Kelvin Hayden soon. She was supposed to say “I do” in April but now she is having second thoughts about the date. The Empire star revealed to EXTRA that she is pushing her wedding date back.

“I mentioned one date. It was 4/4/20 and we were really going to do it 4/4/20, but my wedding planner was like, ‘Okay, in case it rains, we’ll have umbrellas’…and I was like, ‘You know what, never mind about April, let’s move it later’.”

No one wants a rainy wedding day so her reason is 100 percent understandable.

Henson and Hayden got engaged back in May 2018. They’ve been together since December 2017. Henson was tight-lipped about the new wedding date.

The Golden Globe winner added that she is ecstatic about her upcoming wedding day.

“I am excited,” she continued. “I usually don’t get excited until it’s closer to me. It still seems so far off.”

Henson met Hayden at a party that her makeup artist Ashunta Sheriff organized for her with the intention of her meeting men who were on the market. Henson wasn’t really on board with the idea but it actually worked.

“We shook hands and I swear I heard angels” she told SELF Magazine. “That’s the joke I tell. But he just felt right.”

The Hidden Figures star said their relationship wasn’t quite the fairytale and at one point Hayden was put on her block list. That didn’t stop him from fighting for their relationship though and when he showed up to her home unexpected and laid out what his intentions were with her, she let him back into her life.

“He had to suck in his pride and he still didn’t stop,” she said about them rekindling their romance. “I said, ‘That’s my husband.’”