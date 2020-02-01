This HBCU Has Launched Their Own CBD Line

A Louisiana historically black college has become the first institution of its kind to enter the CBD business. Southern University has launched their own CBD line, ALAFIA, Forbes reports.

The CBD line is the result of a partnership between Ilera Holistic Healthcare and the Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center in Baton Rouge.

“Our team of experts created a superior hemp derived product with patients in mind,” Ilera Holistic Healthcare’s chairman, Osagie Imasogie, said in a statement. “We are proud of this partnership with Southern [University] and pleased to know our product will be available to the people of Louisiana and beyond.”

ALAFIA is only available at select locations throughout Louisiana but will be sold over the counter across the U.S in the future. Isolate CBD and Full Spectrum CBD are currently available. More CBD products will be available in the future.

The name of the line is inspired by the Yoruba language and means “inner peace.”

Ilera Holistic Healthcare CEO Chanda Macias highlighted that ALAFIA is easy on the pockets and makes wellness products more accessible.

“Our goals with this line is to support all communities by creating access to wellness products at affordable price points,” she said. “No one should endure the stress of trying to balance a healthy lifestyle at high costs; that within itself is unhealthy.”

Macias also commended Southern University for being innovative and being the first historically black college to have their own CBD line.

“We are witnessing history,” she added. “Southern University partnered with us to bring this product line to market, making them the first Historically Black College University to launch a CBD line. When you think of the rich history Southern University holds here in Louisiana, this launch only mirrors the monumental impacts this higher education institution has made in this country. As an alum of an HBCU, Howard University, I am truly humbled and proud to be a part of this historic moment.”

Southern University’s president Ray L. Belton expressed being excited to enter healthcare with the launch of a CBD line.

“This is an exciting time for healthcare and business here in the state of Louisiana, and Southern is honored to be a part of it all,” Belton said.