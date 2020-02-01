Meghan Markle Will Be On Canadian Reality Television

Now that Meghan Markle has split from the royal family, she is making moves to become financially independent and continue her television career. According to reports, Markle will be taking her talents to reality television.

The former Duchess of Sussex has signed on to be affiliated with a Canadian reality show about people who are getting married for the second time. Page Six reports that Markle will be making occasional appearances on I Do, Redo alongside her best friend, Jessica Mulroney , who is a wedding stylist and star of the show. The series “revisits first-time wedding disasters before re-making the wedding dreams of 10 devoted couples.”

The show will be streaming on Netflix. Filming is not yet complete and a premiere date has not been announced.

In Canada, the pay rate for people who appear on Canadian television is $588, so this will be one of Markle’s streams of income now that she and Prince Harry are on their own. The royal couple are currently living in Vancouver.

Markle will also be collaborating with Disney in the future. The 38- year-old will also be doing voice over work for Disney thanks to a conversation Prince Harry had with Disney CEO Bob Iger.

“You know she does voiceovers?” Prince Harry reportedly told Iger at the European premiere for The Lion King. Iger then responds, “Oh, really?” Prince Harry replies with “She’s really interested.” Iger goes “Sure. We’d love to try.”

She won’t be compensated though. Instead of a check, she has asked for a donation to a conservation charity called Elephants Without Borders.

Prince Harry and Markle announced that they were stepping down from their royal duties right after the new year.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” their statement read. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.”