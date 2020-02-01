Aretha Franklin’s Niece Resigns As Executor Of Her Estate

After Aretha Franklin died, family disputes began over her estate. Now, the executor of her estate, her niece Sabrina Owens, has stepped down. Owens reportedly filed a petition with the Oakland County Probate Court giving her two weeks notice.

“My primary goal was to honor my aunt by handling her business professionally, fairly and within the law,” Owens wrote in a letter according to the Detroit Free Press. “In spite of my best efforts, my role with the estate has become more contentious with the heirs. Given my aunt’s deep love of family and desire for privacy, this is not what she would have wanted for us, nor is it what I want.”

Owens claims that after the Queen of Soul’s death, her four sons asked her to be the head of the estate. After the discovery of three different wills, things began to go sour. The three wills had conflicting instructions and different people were requested to be her estate’s executor in each will, which complicated things.

“That is when relationships began to deteriorate with the heirs,” Owens wrote in the letter.

Franklin’s youngest son, Kecalf, went to court and asked for Owens to be removed as the executor so he can take over. Even though he wants to take over, this decision has not been supported by Franklin’s three other sons. Franklin’s oldest son, Theodore White, then asked to be the co-executor over the estate.

Owens was asked by Franklin to take care of her business and personal matters in February 2018.

“She trusted me and was always confident I would exercise good judgment and try to make the best decisions on her behalf,” Owens continued. “She often said that I was ‘worth my weight in gold.’ ”

No decision has been made about who will be the new executor after Owens. The family is due back in court to address this matter March 3rd.

Owens said she hopes that her stepping down will relieve the tension within the family.

“I hope that my departure will allow the business of the estate to continue, calm the rift in my family and allow me to return to my personal life. I love my cousins, hold no animosity towards them, and wish them the best.”