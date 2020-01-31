“You Just Needed My Support” Terry Crews Apologizes To Gabrielle Union
Actor Terry Crews was absolutely crucified this week for the way he turned his back on fellow “America’s Got Talent” host Gabrielle Union. In the midst of NBC’s investigation into Union’s claims that employees of the network had behaved in a sexist and racist manner, Terry Crews appeared on television where he seemed to invalidate Union’s experience.
Crews told “Today” show hosts,
“First of all, I can’t speak for sexism because I’m not a woman, but I can speak on behalf of any racism comments. That was never my experience on ‘America’s Got Talent.’ … In fact, it was the most diverse place I have ever been in my 20 years of entertainment.”
When he was promptly criticized for not supporting Union, who had gone out of her way to support him in sharing his sexual assault allegations, Crews doubled down in the worst way possible with the cringiest, most misogynistic tweet we’ve seen from a celebrity in a while.
There is only one woman one earth I have to please. Her name is Rebecca.
Not my mother, my sister, my daughters or co-workers. I will let their husbands/ boyfriends/ partners take care of them.
Rebecca gives me WINGS
— terry crews (@terrycrews) January 27, 2020
Twitter handed Terry his entire ass. And now, days later and a week after the initial “Today” interview, Terry is issuing an apology to Union for abandoning her when she needed his support. Read his series of tweets below.