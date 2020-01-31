“You Just Needed My Support” Terry Crews Apologizes To Gabrielle Union

Actor Terry Crews was absolutely crucified this week for the way he turned his back on fellow “America’s Got Talent” host Gabrielle Union. In the midst of NBC’s investigation into Union’s claims that employees of the network had behaved in a sexist and racist manner, Terry Crews appeared on television where he seemed to invalidate Union’s experience.

Crews told “Today” show hosts,

“First of all, I can’t speak for sexism because I’m not a woman, but I can speak on behalf of any racism comments. That was never my experience on ‘America’s Got Talent.’ … In fact, it was the most diverse place I have ever been in my 20 years of entertainment.”

When he was promptly criticized for not supporting Union, who had gone out of her way to support him in sharing his sexual assault allegations, Crews doubled down in the worst way possible with the cringiest, most misogynistic tweet we’ve seen from a celebrity in a while.

Twitter handed Terry his entire ass. And now, days later and a week after the initial “Today” interview, Terry is issuing an apology to Union for abandoning her when she needed his support. Read his series of tweets below.

I told @KevinHart4real a while ago, he needed 2 “acknowledge the pain of other people.” Right now I have to do the same thing. I want to apologize for the comments I made. I realize there are a lot of Black women hurt and let down by what I said and also by what I didn’t say. — terry crews (@terrycrews) January 31, 2020

I hear you, I respect you and understand you. I am sorry and I am here to support you. I spoke from my own personal point of view without first taking into consideration someone else’s experience. — terry crews (@terrycrews) January 31, 2020

I allowed disrespectful comments directed at me and my family to cause me to react angrily instead of responding thoughtfully. This certainly caused more harm, and it is my hope that I can amend any pain I have caused to those who were hurt by my words. — terry crews (@terrycrews) January 31, 2020

@itsgabrielleu, I want you to know it was never my intention to invalidate your experience— but that is what I did. I apologize. You have been through a lot in this business, and with that I empathize with the struggle toward fairness and equality in the workplace. — terry crews (@terrycrews) January 31, 2020