Jodie Turner-Smith Just Gave Us A Peak At Her Beautiful Bare Baby Bump

Queen & Slim star Jodie Turner-Smith gave one-shoulder, maternity cropped realness during a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday.

Turner-Smith was a guest alongside her co-star Daniel Kaluuya to promote the weekend UK release of Queen & Slim and donned a black fashion forward maternity look to promote the film.

Turner-Smith shared the moment on Instagram, along with photos of the night’s other guests, Jim Carey, Margot Robbie and Lewis Capaldi. In the caption she affectionately referred to Kaluuya as “Yung Uncle.”

The actress gave a quick update on how she’s doing in her pregnancy during Friday’s taping.

‘It’s all going quite well actually. I’ve just got a couple of months left, but I’m very close to the finish line,” said Turner-Smith who is seven months pregnant, according to The Daily Mail. This will be the first child for Turner-Smith, 33, and actor Joshua Jackson, 41, who wed last year in a private ceremony.

The couple made headlines recently for saying they were considering raising their baby outside the United States to evade the country’s specific racial dynamics.

“The racial dynamics over here are fraught,” Turner-Smith told The Times according to PEOPLE Magazine. “White supremacy is overt. It’s the reason I don’t want to raise my kids here. I don’t want my kids to grow up doing active shooter drills at school.”

Turner-Smith said she would want to raise her child in Canada, Jackson’s birth country, if they go forth with the idea.

During her recent press rounds, Turner-Smith has opted for long, draping looks which cradle her burgeoning belly, making her appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the first time we’ve seen her bare belly up close, and we’re so happy that she did!