Kenya Moore Says She And Marc Are Getting Along Better Now That He’s Seen Himself On TV

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore seems hell-bent on saving her marriage to Marc Daly. And honestly, we can’t blame her. Being married is something to take seriously and even more so when a child is involved.

Recently, Moore appeared on “The Real,” to discuss her relationship with NeNe and also her marriage to Marc Daly, which she has previously called “toxic.”

In regards to Daly, Kenya said that his attitudes about their marriage might be shifting.

“I think the first thing is to put the child first. I think Marc watching the show – we shot at like six months ago. I think he’s seeing himself and some of the things. We haven’t gotten along then, but we are getting along amazing now.”

As she’s stated before, Kenya is still open to reconciling.

“Yeah, I think so. I think that with counseling and really working on the relationship and being vulnerable, being honest, you know, just keeping it real, I think the breakdown happened when we stop communicating effectively. It just turned a corner and then just got really hard.”

Personally, I would love to hear Marc make this type of statement. Because, from everything I’ve seen from his body language to the way he speaks to Kenya on the show, to his decision to defend her arch-nemesis NeNe in her ongoing feud with his estranged wife.

As we previously reported, Daly, in support of NeNe said: “I care about my family. People say NeNe- blah blah blah. NeNe was nice to me the first time I met all of you.”

He seemed to forget the comment NeNe made about their daughter Brooklyn.

“I have to remind Marc. When you found out that NeNe said, ‘What am I carrying? A buffalo or something’- you got very offended by that.”

Marc conceded that it was an inappropriate comment and asked Kenya if she reached out and apologized. When Kenya said that she hadn’t, Marc responded with, “I don’t have a problem with the woman. The woman was very nice to me.”

Whew.

I’m not one of those people who believes that a man ALWAYS has to take issue with the people his wife dislikes. Still, the fact that he didn’t turn up about the comments NeNe made about his child is particularly trash and seems to suggest that he’ll say and do anything to be in opposition to her.

Since there’s been this miraculous change of heart, it would be nice to hear it from his mouth.