Charleston Church Shooter Dylann Roof Appeals Death Sentence For 2015 Massacre

Attorneys for Dylann Roof, a murderer and white supremacist who fatally shot nine Black unsuspecting parishioners at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, on June 17, 2015, recently filed for an appeal to overturn his conviction and death sentence on Tuesday.

In the 321-page motion filed in the 4th US Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, Roof’s attorney’s contend he was denied due process because his mental state was not taken into consideration during his federal trial where he was allowed to represent himself at the penalty phase. His lawyers also argue the review of 20 errors which they say were made by the presiding judge and prosecutors, NBC News reports.

“When Dylann Roof represented himself at his capital trial, he was a 22-year-old, ninth-grade dropout diagnosed with schizophrenia-spectrum disorder, autism, anxiety, and depression, who believed his sentence didn’t matter because white nationalists would free him from prison after an impending race war,” the filing states according to CNN.

Roof’s attorney’s argue that his mental health diagnosis should have been presented to the jurors, even though Roof prevented his legal representation from submitting it.

In January 2017, Roof was sentenced to death and convicted of federal murder and hate crimes. He was subsequently sentenced to nine consecutive life sentences and three consecutive 30-year sentences in an April 2017 state trial, after pleading guilty.

Roof is the first person to be sentenced to death for a federal hate crime.

The 25-year-old, who is currently serving out the remainder of his days in the Terre Haute Federal Prison in Indiana, has maintained his lack of remorse for his actions since day one.

“I would like to make it crystal clear. I do not regret what I did,” Roof wrote in a jailhouse journal prosecutors used as evidence during the federal trial. “I am not sorry. I have not shed a tear for the innocent people I killed.”

In response to the news, Chris Singleton, the son of one of the victims named Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, tweeted the following on Wednesday:

“Forgiveness was granted and justice was served. Let’s keep it that way!”