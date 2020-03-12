Beauty Of 5: Celebrity Stylist Dior Sovoa On Achieving The Best Bob Haircuts For Women Of A Certain Age

Whether 18 or 81, there’s one hairstyle that consistently flatters women of all ages, and that’s the bob. Whether soft, blunt or with an Anna Wintour bump curl, it’s a look that highlights our natural beauty and enhances our features. With the right color, cut and curl, it just makes us look bad (as in good)! So what’s the trick to rocking the best bob look, whether with your own hair or a wig? We talked to hairstylist to the stars, Dior Sovoa, to give us a little insight on the latest trends and products for the bob, specifically the ways in which it can be the perfect style for women of a certain age and even older. He is the mastermind behind looks for mature divas like Cicely Tyson, Patti LaBelle and Whoopi Goldberg, as well as Mariah Carey, Deborah Roberts, Sunny Anderson and Traci Braxton, just to name a few. Sovoa prides himself in creating seemingly effortless looks, so for the girls who want to claim they woke up like this, we won’t tell anybody you had a little help.

The Perfect Bob Cut

“2020 is bringing the sexy back for the mature woman! Women are showing the world that no matter the age, they can be fierce and fabulous while looking AMAZING!” he said. “Whether it’s sleek curls or a little texture, the bob is the way to go. One of my favorite styles is the short sleek bob, which brings out a woman’s natural beauty and bone structure.”