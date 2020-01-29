Popeyes Just Made It Possible To Rock Beyoncé-Inspired Ivy Park Looks With Your Next Order Of Chicken

You don’t need to blink twice, Popeyes definitely just released a full on fashion line inspired by Beyoncé’s Ivy Park collaboration with Adidas.

Love that look? It’s our uniform. Has been for a while. And now you can buy it. https://t.co/0ufWo7yLTz #LoveThatLookFromPopeyes pic.twitter.com/eXHA3Rjswi — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) January 29, 2020

Whether it’s the work of a marketing genius or was founded on the basis of a practical joke, we’ll honestly never know. But when the entertainer debuted her Ivy Park line almost two weeks ago, one commentator took notice that the color scheme fell close to Popeyes also iconic branding.

OMG! Beyonce designed her Ivy Park x Adidas collection in the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich color way. I stan a marketing Queen! 😂 #IvyParkXAdidas pic.twitter.com/BcTjjq5STS — Angela Mack (@AngelaDMack) January 18, 2020

And honestly that may have been all the food chain needed to press “launch.” From the merchandising and styling, to emulating Beyoncé’s casual stance, it feels like the Ivy Park launch all over again…somewhat.

The chain undoubtedly released the merch as a nod to Beyoncé, who before submitting to a healthy eating lifestyle, was famously known for being a huge Popeyes fan. She was even reportedly once given a card that enabled her to eat at the fast food chain for life.

Popeyes has dipped its toe into the merchandise world before, with an ugly sweater launch just in time for Christmas. And within weeks the supply ran out.

I’m personally taking this as a moment of inspiration. Popeyes just showed us that innovation is a requirement and that while you may have ascended to the highest dominance in one area, there are many other avenues to be conquered. From its wildly successful chicken sandwich launch last year to this fashion forward, uniform centered line, it seems like there will be no stopping the franchise anytime soon.

