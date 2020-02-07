5 Household Chores You Should Consider Outsourcing

Statistics show that the American workforce is one of the most overworked populations in the world. Approximately 86 percent of males and 67 percent of females report working more than 40 hours per week. Additionally, a report by the International Labor Organization found that Americans work 137 more hours per year than Japanese workers, 260 more hours per year than British workers, and 499 more hours per year than French workers. With all of this time being spent at work, there are few hours left for anything else — including household chores.

The burden of working long hours and managing domestic duties is especially burdensome for working women. In 2018, the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that on an average day, 19 percent of men perform household chores such as cleaning and doing laundry compared to 49 percent of women.

Considering the long hours worked paired with the daunting list of household tasks to be completed on a weekly basis, it’s no wonder many of us are stressed and frazzled. Between work and home, downtime often evades us. In an effort to restore balance, an increasing number of women are opting to outsource a number of household tasks. While it may cost you on the front end, it saves a significant amount of time and stress and the backend.

Grocery delivery

Most major grocery store chains offer a grocery delivery option. Having your groceries delivered helps cut down hours spent strolling through and waiting in line at your local grocery store, driving to and from the market, as well as the time it takes to load your car with groceries and carry them into your home. Online grocery delivery is also convenient because you can place your order at any time from anywhere.

Housekeeping

Gone are the days when housekeeping services were only a luxury reserved for the wealthy. With so many companies on the market, home cleaning services are now more affordable than ever. Imagine no longer having to spend half of your weekend deep cleaning your home because some well-qualified person already came over while you were at work and took care of it. You could then devote the energy you would have spent doing heavy cleaning to light maintenance, spending time with loved ones, and relaxing.

Meal prep

Most of us want to eat healthy meals, but with the time that it takes to prepare nutritious meals every night, many working women are left feeling outright exhausted. By purchasing meal prep kits and utilizing other meal delivery services, you can shave a significant amount of time off of nightly dinner prep.

Dry cleaning and laundry

Laundry can be an especially daunting and time-consuming task if you don’t have a washer and dryer in your home. Even if you have access to an in-home washer and dryer, folding and putting away laundry is still a task that can take days. By utilizing dry cleaning pick-up and drop-off services and the wash and fold services offered by your local laundromat, you can reclaim more of your time and spend it on the things that you enjoy.

Homework help

It’s extremely important to check homework at night and be available as a support to your children for any help that they may need. Unfortunately, after working long hours, you don’t always have the time, energy or clarity of mind to offer optimal assistance. Consider hiring a qualified tutor or mother’s helper who can come in for a couple of hours a few nights per week to help the kids with their homework while you prepare dinner or steal an hour for yourself.