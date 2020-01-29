How To Get Fewer Spam Emails

1 of 15

The amount of unread emails I have is embarrassing. If you could see the little figure that pops up over my email icon, notifying me of how many messages I haven’t opened, you would think that I’m very neglectful of my correspondence, but that isn’t the case. It’s all the spam! It’s all of the emails lettings me know that this place is having a sale and this theater is running this play and this charity needs donations urgently, and this credit card offer is about to expire. Ugh. I get these messages, flooding my inbox, and think, “When did I even give this company my email address??” The issue with all of the spam emails is threefold. First, if there are too many, it makes it hard for you to even pick out your important emails amongst the sea of spam ones, making it so easy to miss critical messages from, say, your boss or bank. Second, opening some of them can make you vulnerable to viruses, but the subject lines seem so legitimate that, you may make the mistake of clicking “Open.” And third, many are totally legitimate, but promoting deals and sales that you really shouldn’t be looking at. You know you don’t need to buy that month pass to that fancy salon or a new rug, just because the company is running a special. It seems like some companies must be listening when you simply say your email address out loud to a friend, because you really don’t know how they got your information. It feels like every day, I wake up, open my inbox, and find that five new companies got a hold of my contact information. It’s infuriating. But if you’re going to keep spammers out of your inbox, you need to be oh high alert, like this. via GIPHY Don’t exchange it for free merchandise You’re at a mall or bar, and some perky college students representing a new brand approach you, offering you a free thermos, box of chocolate, jewelry, or other product, in exchange for you simply filling out a little card that asks for some information like your email address. Don’t do it. The years of spam email isn’t worth the free Kombucha.

via GIPHY Or for discounts It seems every single store has a rewards program these days. Sign up for it, and you’ll get 15 percent off that very purchase you’re making, right there and then! Errr. Stop right there. You have to hand over your email address to do that, and then this company will email you three times a day into eternity. If it’s a small purchase, maybe getting the $3.25 off isn’t worth it. If the saving would be substantial, just look out for that first spam email from them, and go in and unsubscribe immediately.

via GIPHY Don’t share it to enter a site Many websites try to make you believe that you must enter your email address, in order to enter the site. You’ll go to the site and immediately a big box will pop up, blocking the content you’re trying to view, urging you to sign up for their newsletter. Look closely though: there is a little “X” hiding somewhere so you can close that out, and just look at the site.

via GIPHY Don’t add it to your contact info When creating really any sort of account—from an online pizza delivery one to a new online account for your pet’s insurance—you’ll fill out a long form for your profile, detailing all sorts of things. But you may find that the email field is often optional, and you fill it out anyways. Don’t do that. That’s how the spam starts.

via GIPHY Give a fake one Remember that there are some times when giving a fake email address will get the job done. If you really want that 20 percent off your purchase right now, because it’s a big purchase, and don’t think you’ll remember to unsubscribe from their emails, just give a fake email address. In fact, you can create a burner account just for those purposes.

via GIPHY Check for hidden sign-ups After filling out a long form to create an account, you’re exhausted. You’ve agreed to a lot of things and checked a lot of little boxes. Companies know that, and hope you’re too tired to notice the many little boxes at the bottom of the page they’ve pre-checked for you, agreeing to receive daily newsletters and promotions. Look for those and uncheck them.

via GIPHY Be aware of privacy notices You know those privacy notices that you just agree to so you can get to the next page? Take the time to look over those. You may find that this company is about to sell your contact information to hundreds of other companies. Ask yourself if it’s worth it to work with them, all so you can…buy a chair online or…use an online coupon code.

via GIPHY Ask companies not to share your info Some companies give you the option to ask that they not share your information—you just have to look for that option. You may find on the privacy notice page instructions for this—like a department you can write to, asking that they not sell your information. But if you don’t take this action, they will sell your info.

via GIPHY Reorganize your email If you can’t block out all of the incoming emails because they’re just coming in at a rapid rate or because you even want to keep some—like promotions from a company you do shop with often—at least reorganize your email. Most email accounts allow you to filter emails into primary, promotional, social, and things like that. So at lease the promotional emails don’t clutter your primary inbox.

via GIPHY Don’t be afraid to be a little rude You really enjoyed the band at this live restaurant, or really like the work of this jewelry maker at the Farmer’s Market. You tell them as much so they take the opening to ask, “Do you want to join my newsletter?” It feels so awkward to say “No” to this sweet person in front of you, but they’ll understand—it’s all business for them.

via GIPHY Donate by check or cash when you can If you want to make a donation to a non-profit, don’t do it online. They often ask for your email address to confirm your donation. It’s best to send a check or cash, or just go in person to make the donation. Non-profits, though wonderful organizations, are notorious for sharing your contact information with other companies.

via GIPHY Block spammers Remember that you can also block a spammer. If this is someone who truly should not have gained access to your email address, go into the message and hit “Block this user” or “Report spam” so your email system doesn’t let their messages through in the future.

via GIPHY Use Gmail Gmail has some pretty excellent and advanced spam blocking systems that scan for signs that this is an unwanted solicitation. Consider setting up an account with them. You can even adjust the filters to your liking to pick and choose whom you keep out of your inbox.

via GIPHY Change your email If things get really bad, you can always change your email address. Sometimes, your information just gets out there so much that it’s out of your hands. One company has sold it to another who has sold it to another. If you really only have a handful of people you want to hear from, change your email address, give the new one to those folks, and follow these tips to prevent the same problem from happening again.