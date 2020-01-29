Relationship Fights Couples Have Over And Over Again

1 of 15

You can feel like a broken record when you've been in a relationship for a long time, because you just seem to keep having the same arguments, over and over again. If you're going to build a life with someone, then there will be some issues over which you always seem to come to a stand still. You're not budging. He's not budging. And these problems will not go away because they are a part of life. If you're truly going to share a home with someone, have kids, be in-laws with one another's relatives, and meld your lives, there will be some issues you have to face together. Maybe less-serious couples who don't live together and don't truly build a life together get off the hook on these discussions, but if you're married or practically married aka been together/living together for years, there are just some fights that are unavoidable. Having those fights always sucks. Everybody is so angry after and there is no resolution. And the truth is—though a couples counselor would hate to hear me say this—there are some problems for which there is no resolution. The resolution is to walk away from the conversation. Though that may sound like avoidance, there are just some topics that won't come up often enough to battle it out over. There are some fights that only come up around the holidays or only pop up when that certain relative visits. Since that's not an everyday occurrence, you don't really need to come to some sort of agreement on how to deal with them. But that doesn't mean you won't fight about it. Here are fights couples have over and over again.

Diplomacy amongst the parents So let's say, for example, you have super conservative parents and your partner is quite liberal. Your parents will say things about their politics that your partner vastly disagrees with. When he openly disagrees with them, you get an unpleasant phone call, after the fact, from your parents, judging your choice in partner.

Nobody feels they're treated fairly You want to ask your partner to just drop the politics stuff around your parents. He says it's unfair you ask him to hide his beliefs around them—why don't you ask them to do the same? You say it's because they're old and it's hard for them to change their views. Meanwhile, you have plenty of times you bite your tongue around his family, and you don't feel he's appreciating that, since he won't do the same for you. And it goes back and forth, back and forth, after every visit with the in-laws.

Spending for the home

It's a lifelong battle If you live with someone and own a home together, you will never be free of these arguments. The home will always need something new—something fixed or something updated. And it's very rare that you agree on the exact same way to handle the issue. It's very common that one person is always of the "We don't need that" mindset, and the other is of the "Yes we do" mindset.

Those problematic couple friends You have a girlfriend you love, and her boyfriend or husband is, well, meh. That's not really your issue because you have plenty of one-on-one time with your girlfriend, and the husband isn't around. Until he has to be for double date or group dynamics, in which case, your partner takes one for the team as he's stuck interacting with the guy.

It almost comes up enough, but not really This only comes up a few times a year—enough for it to be a fight, but not really. You and your partner, for example, move to a new place and want to have a housewarming. You want to invite your friend, but naturally that means inviting her man, and your man doesn't want that guy's bad vibes in his nice new home. So you…what? Can't have your good friend there now? You either don't get to invite them at all—either one of them—or you do, and your partner is upset that that guy came along. Nobody is happy, and yet, the fight dissolves…until next time.

Score keeping I emptied the dishwasher more. But he loads it more than I do. I do all of the dog walks. But he took her to her last to vet appointments, which took a lot of time. The score keeping can be an endless game in a relationship. Then, you fight because one person says, "We shouldn't keep score." The other feels defensive because they've both been guilty of it.

Keeping score about keeping score So, that's how it goes. After one person declares that you shouldn't keep score anymore, you both start keeping score of who is keeping score more! Everybody's pride is hurt, as you both know you've been guilty of keeping score, and you think the best way to combat that is by proving your partner keeps score more than you do.

Fighting about fighting There are two tiers of fights that go on within a relationship: there is the fight itself—pick any one of the things I've listed here—and then there is the fight about how you fight. Yup, it's a doozy. Many fights somehow spiral out of control into this fight on top of a fight because one person shuts down or the other says hurtful and irrelevant things.

You lose track of the fight Eventually, you wind up just resolving the issue of how you fight, both acknowledging that he or she shouldn't have stormed out like that, shouldn't have hung up the phone, and shouldn't have used those harsh words. Now that's resolved until…oops the original thing you were fighting about comes up again.

Spending for vacation Vacation is supposed to be something you do to feel close and happy together! But it does bring up the touchy subject of spending money. Again, it's so hard for a couple to agree exactly on how to spend their shared funds. You both feel precious about the money, and equally precious about how the vacation plays out.

You go, you love it, you live to fight another day You go on the trip, both still a bit upset over how the vacation planning went, thinking that the actual planning may have ruined your chances of enjoying this trip. But then you get back into the swing of things and relax. You decide to enjoy the vacation, and even concede that your partner made some good decisions. Until the next vacation, when you'll do it all again.

Why aren't we having sex? As many times as a couple learns that fighting about not having sex—why you aren't having it, whose fault it is, who gets too tired, who said what to the other that made her feel unattractive—doesn't help their sex life, they'll still do it. It's just so hard not to say something when you're going through a dry spell.

It's a bad cycle Though you can see that fighting about why you aren't having sex is putting you further and further away from having sex, you both become obsessed with proving it's the other person's fault, until you're both depressed and exhausted and give up. Then you just don't have sex for even longer until one day…you just do.