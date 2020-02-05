Things To Consider Before Relocating While Pregnant

1 of 10

Pregnant women are often faced with the decision of whether they should relocate or stay put. Those who decide to make a move do so for a variety of reasons including needing more space for their expanding family, a desire to live in a more family-friendly neighborhood, to be closer to relatives, or school district ratings. Whatever the motivation, relocating while pregnant is not an easy task and the unique struggles should definitely be considered before making a decision. Continue reading to find out what they are. Proximity to OB/GYN Most women hope to stick with the same OB/GYN from the early weeks of pregnancy to delivery, but depending on how far you’re moving, you may have to find a new healthcare provider. This can be especially stressful since some obstetricians won’t accept patients who are late into their pregnancies. Additionally, great healthcare providers are hard to find so when you find a good one, you tend to want to hold onto them.

Increased risk of preterm labor A study of more than 100,000 women found that expectant mothers who moved during their first trimester were 42 percent more likely to go into preterm labor and were 37 percent more likely to deliver babies with lower than average birth weight in comparison to women who did not relocate during the first trimester.

Too tired to pack and unpack During the first and third trimesters of pregnancy, it’s not uncommon to feel tired all of the time. And all throughout the pregnancy, you tend to lose steam a lot more quickly than you did before you got pregnant. The fatigue associated with pregnancy can be quite frustrating when it’s time to pack and unpack your belongings because you have to stop more frequently to rest.

Additional stress Many obstetricians advise pregnant women to keep their stress levels down because it can lead to increased blood pressure and other dangerous health complications. While it sounds good in theory, it’s easier said than done. Moving brings additional stress and there’s no real way around that.

You can’t really lift anything Lifting heavy objects is pretty much off-limits for expectant mothers. This complicates the moving process significantly because it forces you to rely on your partner, relatives, or hired help for the more strenuous parts of the move.

It can get pricey because you may have to hire help Relocation is expensive. If you’re purchasing your own home, there are down payments, closing costs and other fees to contend with. If you’re leasing, you have security deposits and broker fees in addition to first and last month’s rent to fork over. Due to the physical restrictions of pregnancy, you often have to hire additional help such as movers thus increasing the price tag of your big move.

You’re operating with pregnancy brain Seamless moves are meticulously planned. A major struggle with pulling one of these off when you’re with child is that you’re operating with pregnancy brain. Studies have shown that the fogginess and forgetfulness that often accompany pregnancy are a result of a decline in cognitive abilities that expectant mothers experience.

You have to be more mindful of the chemicals you use to clean One thing that is not often discussed is the heavy cleaning that is involved when you’re relocating. In addition to thoroughly cleaning your old place, you need to clean your new home before moving in as well. Expectant moms should take precautions by carefully reading labels on cleaning supplies and avoiding products with chemicals deemed harmful to pregnant women and fetuses.

Pregnancy aches and pains may limit your mobility As your body continues to stretch in order to make room for the growing life inside of you, you may experience a host of aches, pains, and other pregnancy-related ailments. These conditions can significantly impact mobility and your ability to take care of some moving-related tasks.