Tyra Banks Speaks Out In Support Of Gabrielle Union & Shows Terry Crews What True Allyship Means

Over the last few weeks several alumni of NBC’s America’s Got Talent, have come forward to share their experiences in the wake of Gabrielle Union’s dismissal from the show.

Most have tried, to their own strange detriment to distance themselves from Union’s alleged experience, which described an environment of anti-Blackness, sexism and racism. Model Heidi Klum first began the parade by saying that her time at AGT was near exemplary, but it was a Today show interview with current host Terry Crews, and his subsequent doubling down of separating himself from Union, that contributed to the disgust of many.

However, Tyra Banks, a former AGT alum who sat as a host from 2017 – 2018, came to support Union, who has for the most part retained a majority of her support from Black women on social media. Banks contends that Union handled her departure with grace and strength.

And unlike Terry Crews who acted like his gender excluded him from being able to comment on the situation, Banks said that while she was not “immersed in the culture” of the show, she supports Union’s experience.

“What I love about what she did is she was very vulnerable. I wasn’t super close to it, but I saw some of her tweets,” the former “AGT” Banks said in an interview with Yahoo News. “I thought it was beautiful… how she wasn’t speaking in anger, she’s speaking in pain like ‘I’m trying to get through this… and I’m crying.’”

After a Variety report claimed the show perpetuated a toxic work environment, Union tweeted that she had met with network execs as part of an internal investigation in December.

“I just thought that was really beautiful. Because a lot of the times in entertainment, you have to put up this front – I’m strong, and I’m this and I was wronged. She was so vulnerable… And I also thought that it was beautiful that her husband really supported her as well.”

Thank you Tyra for reminding Black men like Terry Crews what it means to be an advocate of Black women who say they’ve been mistreated in the workplace, even if you’ve never gone through a similar experience.