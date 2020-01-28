“Mambacita Is Forever A Husky”: UConn Pays Homage To Gianna Bryant With Touching Tribute

Gianna Bryant was a beloved UConn women’s basketball fan and on Monday night the team honored her memory and life cut tragically short in a moment of endearment.

“Mambacita is forever a Husky,” the team tweeted.

Mambacita is forever a Husky 💙 pic.twitter.com/3wdAbdK0Ye — UConn Women's Hoops (@UConnWBB) January 27, 2020

Gianna and her legendary basketball father, ex-Laker Kobe Bryant, were among nine killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning in Calabasas, California. The group was headed to attend a tournament hosted by Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy. Bryant regularly traveled by helicopter travel to LA’s traffic and to be able to spend more time with his family, instead of traveling by car.

On court, the team laid an honorary #2 jersey with the Huskies logo, representing Gianna’s number while playing for her father’s team. UConn, who played Team USA in an exhibition game on Monday night, also honored Bryant by observing a 24-second and 8-second violation, a move emulated from the NBA teams who orchestrated the gesture on Sunday after news of Bryant’s death broke.

“You can’t react to something like that and say, ‘Well, this is what you do when this happens,'” UConn head coach Geno Auriemma said to ESPN. “You don’t know what to do or what to say.”

Gianna idolized UConn’s program and often shared with her father how badly she wanted to attend the school so that she could become a husky.

Last year the two were photographed court side at a UConn game against Houston last spring, and Kobe spoke about how proud he was of Gianna and her basketball pursuits.

“It’s pretty cool. It’s pretty cool,” Bryant said according to the AP. “She started out playing soccer, which I love. But she came to me about a year and a half ago and said, ‘Can you teach me the game?’ I said, ‘Sure.’ We started working a little bit and the next thing you know it became a true passion of hers. So, it’s wonderful.”

In wake of this deafening tragedy, we can only hope that Gianna and her father are together and confronted into eternity.