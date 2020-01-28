Jodie Turner-Smith Says She Doesn’t Want To Raise Her Baby With Joshua Jackson In The U.S. Because Of White Supremacy

Queen & Slim actress Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson are in the midst of what appears to be a whirlwind romance. The two were first linked to one another in late 2018. And after less than a year together, the two were married—although neither has confirmed their union—they are also expecting a child, a fact that Turner-Smith confirmed recently in an interview with Sunday Times.

And while Turner-Smith is excited about the child they will share together, she revealed that they don’t plan to raise their baby in the United States. And when you hear her reasons, we can’t say we blame her.

“The racial dynamics over here are fraught. White supremacy is overt. It’s the reason I don’t want to raise my kids here. I don’t want my kids to grow up doing active shooter drills at school.”

“England has gone off the rails, so I was thinking maybe Canada.”

Given that Jackson was born in Canada, it’s a suitable choice. While Turner-Smith spoke openly about their child, she still kept the news of her possible marriage to Jackson mysterious.

“I haven’t said to anybody, ‘Yeah, we got married’. People are assuming whatever they want, but when people tell me ‘Congratulations’, I say ‘Thank you’.”

She also spoke about being disenchanted by American society when she moved here as a child because she was not accepted by the Black community.

"So I was really excited when I came to America about meeting black people. But it was a huge culture shock because I was rejected by the black community. They were like, 'You talk like a white girl.' People would call me an Oreo. All I wanted was acceptance."

It was a skill that came in handy when Black men, after learning of her relationship with Jackson, attempted to criticize her for it.

“There was this wave of people who were upset that I was possibly married to a white man. In America interracial dating or marriage is not something that is as accepted. Certain people feel strongly against it, in both communities. I felt it from the black community. It is so complicated. I don’t want to give it too much energy. The horrific things that people were saying, it makes you. … I’m learning there are certain things I have to really keep for myself.”

Still, she wasn’t shy about sharing her admiration for Jackson.

“We are obsessed with each other. [I] went back and rewatched a lot of [Joshua’s] movies. I do it whenever we’re apart because I miss him so much. He loves that I am obsessed with him.”

As for her pregnancy, Turner-Smith said, “Joshua tells me every day, ‘The way you’re handling this is incredible.’ He’s more tired than I am.”