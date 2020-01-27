NBA Finally Postpones Upcoming Lakers-Clippers Game In The Wake Of Kobe Bryant’s Tragic Death

There are moments that are breathtaking because of their beauty and then there are moments that leave us emotionally gutted because of timing and significance.

On Sunday the world mourned the loss of one of the greatest NBA players of all time with the sudden death of Kobe Bryant, 41. The retired basketball star was among nine killed when a helicopter transporting the group crashed into a mountain located in Calabasas, California, due to heavy fog. Other passengers included Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester and the pilot, Ara Zobayan.

On Monday, the NBA announced that Tuesday’s upcoming game between the Lakers and the Clippers, two of Los Angeles’ professional basketball teams, would be postponed. Bryant played for the Lakers for 20 years, marking the end of era in basketball when he retired in 2016.

“The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday,” the league said in a statement obtained by USA Today.

After news of Bryant’s tragic death spread, many wondered if the NBA would cancel three scheduled games on Sunday, one between the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets, another between the Houston Rockets vs. the Denver Nuggets, and lastly between the Toronto Raptors vs. the San Antonio Spurs.

Sadly, it seemed capitalism had its way and many of the players, half divided between those who grew up and played with the NBA superstar and those who saw the legendary Laker as a mentor and hero, were forced to go on with the sport. Various videos showed players and coaches fighting tears and breaking into sobs over the stunning news which made the world briefly pause.

Teams honored Bryant with a moment of silence and by letting the 24-second shot clock expire after the opening tip, an apparent nod to Bryant’s jersey number.

Twitter began to weigh in on the moment as the painful imagery of players fighting to play after the somber news set in.

Thankfully, the NBA headed everyone’s word and prioritized the mental health and emotional well-being of the men who bring in billions of dollars.