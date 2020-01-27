50 Cent Reignites Petty Feud With Taraji P. Henson With A Non-Apology

Rapper 50 Cent and actress Taraji P. Henson have had an off-again on-again humorous exchange regarding their respective shows Power and Empire for the last five years.

Earlier in January, Taraji appeared as a guest on rapper T.I.’s podcast where she was asked about their public feud. For all intents and purposes the Empire actress made it clear that she was confused about 50’s constant attacks because the subject matter of their shows operated in completely different lanes. Both Power and Empire are in the throes of their last season and both have a large, primarily Black audience.

“Our show has nothing to do with his show, we’re talking two different subject matters,” Henson said during the podcast. “Then again 50, do you know what the f–k I had to do to get here? Why tear down another Black person? For ‘competition?’ There are a million other shows you can compete with. And to do that publicly, it’s embarrassing.”

After the interview went viral, 50 jumped at the chance to respond, posting a paragraph worth of petty nonsense on Instagram.

“I saw @tarajiphenson on @troubleman31 podcast, this is my sincere apology,” he wrote. “I did not mean to hurt your feelings in anyway. I love your work and I think you are amazing. I’m sorry no one is watching your show anymore.”

“I realize I have to work on the fact that I have less empathy than others. I have met with the top executives at Fox and sold them (The Notorious Cop) it’s the show that is replacing yours but I really want to work with you. I mean your awesome we would work well but if you don’t like the idea I understand. If you don’t roll with me, your gonna get rolled the f—k over,” he continued.

Though she usually responds, we hope Taraji just takes a breath and places 50 on mute. It really doesn’t deserve her time or effort.