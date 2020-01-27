Washington Post Reporter Suspended For Tweeting Link To Story On Kobe Bryant Rape Case Hours After Death

Washington Post reporter Felicia Sonmez has been suspended after distastefully tweeting out a link to a 2016 report detailing Kobe’s Bryant’s rape case just hours after the athlete tragically perished in a helicopter crash, The Daily Mail reports.

The link was to a story written by The Daily Beast, which carried the title, “Kobe Bryant’s Disturbing Rape Case: The DNA Evidence, the Accuser’s Story, and the Half-Confession.” Sonmez then followed up with the tweet with a series of tweets justifying the act by saying that it’s important to remember public figures in totality when they pass away.

“‘Well, THAT was eye-opening,” she wrote. “‘To the 10,000 people (literally) who have commented and emailed me with abuse and death threats, please take a moment and read the story – which was written 3+ years ago, and not by me.”

She continued:

“Any public figure is worth remembering in their totality even if that public figure is beloved and that totality unsettling.”

‘That folks are responding with rage and threats toward me (someone who didn’t even write the piece but found it well-reported) speaks volumes about the pressure people come under to stay silent in these cases.’

‘As an addendum: Hard to see what’s accomplished by messages such as these.

‘If your response to a news article is to resort to harassment and intimidation of journalists, you might want to consider that your behavior says more about you than the person you’re targeting.”

As the backlash grew, Sonmez deleted the tweets, but it was too late. By Monday, it was announced that she had been placed on administrative leave.

“National political reporter Felicia Sonmez was placed on administrative leave while The Post reviews whether tweets about the death of Kobe Bryant violated The Post newsroom’s social media policy,” the Post’s managing editor, Tracy Grant, said in a statement. “The tweets displayed poor judgment that undermined the work of her colleagues.”

Serves her right.