Clive Davis Plans To Release A Whitney Houston Film Of His Own

Clive Davis, 87, is reportedly looking into the prospect of making a Whitney Houston biopic, one that he hopes that will help restore the vision of the late singer’s legacy.

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, the music mogul and architect of Arista Records said that he will be at the helm of the new project, with an unreleased date. Two previous documentaries, Showtime’s Whitney: Can I be Me (2017) and Whitney (2018) both have attempted to show the raw side of the singer, some were aware of and others were not privy to. The latter film was released with the blessing of the Houston family.

Prior to these projects, a 2015 Lifetime film titled, Whitney, aimed to tell the singer’s story. The movie starred model YaYa DaCosta and was directed by Houston’s former co-star, Angela Bassett.

However with all the film versions that covered Houston’s life, Davis maintains that “the story of Whitney Houston has not been told yet,” and said he was “very disappointed” with the content of the two documentaries. Davis also said that he was not in alignment with the portrayal of Houston’s romance and marriage to R&B singer Bobby Brown in the above mentioned films.

In the past Davis has been accused of being an enabler in Houston’s life, which added to the demise of her health spurred by her drug addictions. He assured that he will undoubtedly show Houston in her full humanity, even when it comes to her bi-sexuality, with his upcoming venture.

Before his tenure at Arista Records, Davis was the president of Columbia Records. With his career he’s helped to cultivate and shape the trajectory of a slew of legends including Houston, Aretha Franklin, Dionne Warwick, Alicia Keys and so many others. Currently Davis is the chief creative officer of Sony Music.