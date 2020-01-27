New Details Surrounding Potential Cause Of Tragic Kobe Bryant Crash Surface

As the world continues to reel from the untimely death of Kobe Bryant, new details have emerged surrounding the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the life of the beloved basketball star, his daughter Gianna, and seven others Sunday morning.

According to USA Today, several federal authorities have joined in on the investigation into the crash, including the Federal Aviation Administration, to gain a better understanding of what led to the accident.

So far, authorities suspect that the dense, think and low foggy conditions Sunday morning are what caused the helicopter to crash into a hillside. According to TODAY, it’s believed that the pilot flew into a cloud base before making a sharp turn, climbing turn and slamming into the ground.

A source closely connected to the investigation told ESPN that moments before the crash, the pilot contacted air traffic controllers to say that he had begun a climb to “go above the layer” of clouds present. An air traffic controller told the pilot that he was “still too low level for flight following,” which meant that the aircraft was still at a level that was too low to be picked up by radar as a result of the area’s hilly terrain.

When it hit the ground, the helicopter was flying at approximately 184 mph and descending at a rate of nearly 4,000 feet per minute or 45 mph. The National Board of Transportation Safety sent a group of investigators to the site. In most cases, a rough summary of the investigation’s findings is released within 10 days of the crash.

Los Angeles Police Department spokesman Josh Rubenstein spoke out Sunday explaining that the department’s Air Support Division had grounded its aircraft due to the foggy conditions.

“The weather situation did not meet our minimum standards for flying,” said Rubenstein, adding that the fog “was enough that we were not flying.”

The identities of eight of the nine victims have been confirmed. Orange Coast College’s baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, their daughter Alyssa, assistant girls basketball coach Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester, and her daughter Payton all perished in the crash.

“It’s horrible,” Mauser’s husband, Matt, told TODAY. “I’ve got three small kids, and I’m trying to figure out how to navigate life with three kids and no mom.”

We continue to send our prayers to all affected by this horrible tragedy.