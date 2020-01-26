‘Red Table Talk’ Will Be Getting A Spinoff Series, ‘Red Table Talk: The Estefans’

Facebook Watch is keeping Red Table Talk around for another few years. According to various reports, the talk-show, which is hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith and her mother Adrienne Banfield Jones, has been renewed through 2022. The Red Table Talk family will also be expanding. Facebook Watch will be adding a spinoff, Red Table Talk: The Estefans, starring Gloria Estefan, her daughter Emily and her niece Lili.

“I’m incredibly proud of Red Table Talk, and thrilled to build upon this franchise with my family and with Gloria, Emily and Lili,” Pinkett Smith said in a statement. “Red Table Talk has created a space to have open, honest and healing conversations around social and topical issues, and what’s most powerful for me is hearing people’s stories and engaging with our fans in such a tangible way on the Facebook Watch platform. I’m excited to see the Estefans put their spin on the franchise and take it to new places.”

Estefan is ecstatic about being added to the Red Table Talk franchise. The show will follow the same unscripted set-up of addressing controversial topics through open and sincere conversation with experts and celebrity guests.

“I’m incredibly excited to carry the Red Table Talk torch with my family in Miami,” Estefan said about her new gig, which will be filming out of Miami. “Jada and I have spoken about this a lot and feel my daughter, niece and I can tackle issues important to us and our fans with a new and fresh voice. Jada has done this incredibly and continues to do with her family in their candid, intimate, and groundbreaking conversations at the iconic Red Table.”

A premiere date has not been announced.

Red Table Talk has helped launch Facebook Watch and has become their number one program. Each episode brings in over five million viewers. Past guests include Jordyn Woods, T.I and Tiny, Will Smith, Wale and more.