Diddy Calls Out The Grammys For Not Respecting Black Music

The relationship between the Grammys and black music has been a rocky one. Each year, we watch albums by black artists get snubbed while their white counterparts get awarded for albums that are no competition. While accepting his an award at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala, Diddy decided to address this during his acceptance speech.

While giving his 50-minute acceptance speech as he accepted his 2020 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons award at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles, the hip-hop mogul was compelled to address the “elephant in the room.” He’s a black artist being honored as an icon by the Recording Academy whom he feels doesn’t give black music the respect it deserves. According to NBC, the Bad Boy CEO couldn’t help but speak on it.

“I have to be honest,” he said. “The last few days I’ve been conflicted. I’m being honored by this industry I love, this family that I love, but there’s an elephant in the room and it’s not just about the Grammys. This is discrimination and injustice everywhere at an all-time high. There’s something that I need to say to the Grammys — and I say this with love. Every year y’all be killing us. I’m speaking for all the artists and executives: in the great words of Erykah Badu, ‘We are artists and we are sensitive about our s–t.’ For most of us, this is all we’ve got. This is our only hope. Truth be told, hip-hop has never been respected by the Grammys. Black music has never been respected by the Grammys.”

Diddy added that it isn’t just the Recording Academy dismissing the work of black people and called for change in other fields besides entertainment.

“So, right now, in this current situation, it’s not a revelation. This thing been going on and it’s not just going on in music. It’s going on in film. It’s going on in sports, It’s going on around the world. And for years, we’ve allowed institutions, that have never had our best interest at heart, to judge us. And that stops right now. Y’all got 365 days to get this s–t together… We need the artists to take back control. We need transparency. We need diversity. This is the room that has the power to make the change. It needs to be made. They have to make the changes for us. They’re a nonprofit organization that’s supposed to protect the welfare of the musical community. That’s what it says on the mission statement. That’s the truth. They work for us.”