This Special ID Tag Keeps Tabs On Your Pet’s Location At All Times

If there’s one accessory that your pet must absolutely have, it’s the ID tag. You can’t always predict their behavior, and there might come a time where they stray away to poke around something that interests them while you’re not looking. When that happens, you can save yourself from having to organize a rescue mission with the Blanket ID.

Available in over 70 stylish designs and made with waterproof, scratch-resistant, and noiseless material, this visible ID tag has built-in features that will help you keep tabs on your furry friend’s location at all times. When you get one, you get a unique pin that’s assigned to your pet. Should they go missing, you’ll receive protection benefits like missing pet email alerts, GPS mapping, 24/7 vital information, and a localized search party. You don’t even have to make lost pet posters; you can quickly automate a printable poster via the app to get the word out fast. Plus, with a membership, you can also help support the Blanket Fund for Animals or an organization of your choice.

Typically retailing for $43, you can get the Blanket ID and a 1-year membership to all its services today for only $35. 6-year and 11-year memberships are also available for $46 and $56, respectively.