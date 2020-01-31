This minimalist designer watch is 35% off today

There’s something to be said about an eye-catching statement arm candy or an outfit-boosting accessory, but for everyday wear, you want to opt for something that exudes style, sophistication, and timelessness. And for watches, nothing fits that criteria better than the Voda Women’s Watch.

Now on sale for over 30% off, this timepiece screams classic and minimalism. It features stainless steel detailing, a rugged leather band, and a simple watch face with subtle black hands and Swiss movement. The band is finished with a perfect grey color, making it the ideal accessory to complement any look, whether it’s a business casual outfit, a little black dress, or your favorite pair of Saturday blue jeans. Plus, with every purchase, you’ll be helping kids in Cambodia get access to safe drinking water at school.

This minimalist watch usually retails for $195, but for a limited time, you can get it on sale for only $126.75. That’s a savings of 30 percent.