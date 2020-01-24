“I Need To Talk To You, Honey:” Joycelyn Savage Ignores Mom, Sisters Outside Of Chicago Courthouse

Azriel Clary may be back home with her family, but Joycelyn Savage apparently has zero intention of reuniting with her folks any time soon. In footage obtained by TMZ, the 24-year-old is seen ignoring her mother and younger sisters as they attempt to reason with her outside of a Chicago courthouse Thursday morning.

Initially, it is only Savage’s sisters who appear in the video with her. She’s on the phone and barely acknowledges that they’re there as she walks down the street. Then, Joycelyn’s mother, Jonjelyn Savage, appears in the frame.

“Joycelyn, I need to talk to you, honey,” she says while walking up and trying to grab her daughter’s arm. “I need to talk to you!”

Another woman, who has been identified as Joycelyn’s attorney intervenes and escorts her to a black SUV while her sisters tell her to “look at the documentary,” and that R. Kelly has “been lying!”

As previously reported, Joycelyn has been estranged from her family since moving in with R. Kelly several years ago. The failed reunion came just moments after the former aspiring singer pled not guilty to misdemeanor domestic battery charges following a January brawl with ex-roommate, Azriel Clary. At the time, Azriel was seen on camera telling Joycelyn she was going to jail because “You were sleeping with me as a minor.”

According to the Chicago Tribune, Joycelyn is scheduled to reappear before a judge next month. She has been permitted to return to her former residence, which she once shared with Clary at the Trump Towers, to retrieve the rest of her belongings. She is currently free on a personal recognizance bond.