Michigan College Student Alleges She Was Sexually Assaulted On Spirit Airlines While She Slept

A Michigan woman claims she was sexually assaulted on a 7 a.m. flight heading from Detroit to Atlanta, while she was half asleep as the flight descended to land.

Tia Jackson, a Detroit native who is currently a junior biology major at Eastern Michigan University, recounted the harrowing incident in an interview with PEOPLE. Jackson was sitting in the middle seat while a friend sat near the window. She claims the alleged perpetrator sat in the aisle seat.

“I could feel him being real jittery. He kept moving. I thought he was cold. He took off his coat, sat it across his lap — and I’m thinking he was cold, so I’m not paying attention,” Jackson said.

“Next thing you know, I felt his hand on my thigh,” she continued.

Jackson, a mother to a 10-year-old son, said she was appalled when she realized what was happening.

“When he noticed I moved away, he slid his hands in my pants and then he touched my thigh and then part of my butt,” Jackson alleges, adding that the man was “pleasuring himself” underneath his coat.

The experience was even more triggering because of her former experience as a sexual assault victim in high school. She eventually yelled for the man to stop touching her and alerted a flight attendant by pushing the help button. However, Jackson claims her concerns were not taken seriously and she was treated with contempt.

Jackson told PEOPLE that the flight attendant told her, “If he keeps touching you, you should move.”

It was only after she refused to sit down that the man was removed from her row. Sadly, she claims that none of the flight staff called police on her behalf, allowing the man to walk off the plane after the flight landed.

Af the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, Jackson reported the incident to the police.

“It was a slap in the face to have my claims that I’m making very loudly disregarded. It was embarrassing — I’m telling you this awful thing that happened and you basically allowed it to happen. The police should’ve been called, and nobody should’ve left the plane until the police came,” Jackson told The Washington Post. After she returned home, Jackson decided to share her experience on social media, which prompted a response from the airline. “We appreciate you sharing this with us. Please provide your full name as it appears on the reservation, your 6-digit confirmation code, and the best email to reach you,” the message said. “We take this claim seriously and are in direct contact with the guest. We thank our crew for their quick and professional assistance to address the situation,” a representative from Spirit Airlines wrote in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

“Our flight attendants on board that flight learned of the alleged incident 18 minutes prior to landing when the guest pressed the call button and received immediate attention. Once she told the flight attendant who came to her seat, the flight attendant directed her to a different seat. The cabin crew wanted to move her, as opposed to him, because the move would have left him with an empty seat on one side and an aisle on the other,” Spirit explains. “The crew wanted to keep the male guest isolated in that row. The female guest was asked to move to another open seat to quickly separate the parties.”

“By the time the guest declined to move, landing was imminent and everyone had to be seated as required by federal regulation. Law enforcement began its investigation immediately after the flight arrived. We are supporting law enforcement as they investigate,” the statement continued.

“It was a Spirit team member who reported this to local law enforcement. The FBI is currently investigating,” Spirit added.