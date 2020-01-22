R. Kelly Accused Of Marrying Aaliyah In Order To Prevent Her From Being Able To Testify Against Him In Court

A stunning new allegation against embattled singer R. Kelly has emerged, according to a report by the Chicago-Sun Times.

Witnesses recently revealed to federal prosecutors that Kelly arranged and went forth with marrying the late singer Aaliyah in order to avoid criminal charges, and to prevent her from testifying against him. At the time of their marriage, Kelly was 27, while Aaliyah was 15. The two were married in 1994, but the marriage was annulled in 1995.

Kelly is currently in jail in Chicago awaiting two federal trials in Brooklyn and Chicago. He also awaits an indictment in Cook County and Minnesota. “The federal case in Chicago alleges child pornography and obstruction of justice charges, while the feds in Brooklyn have alleged racketeering,” writes the Chicago-Times writes.

Last month, a bribery charge was added to Kelly’s initial indictment over an accusation that the singer paid a public official for “the creation of a fraudulent identification document for Jane Doe #1.” Though Aaliyah is not explicitly named, due to the facts and timing of the incident, it has been determined that Jane Doe refers to the late R&B singer who died in a tragic plane crash in 2001. A second Jane Doe was also described in the federal case based out of Brooklyn.

Feds also allege that Kelly was able to sneak an unauthorized letter into prison and use an unmonitored phone line to make an outgoing call. Prosecutors also believe that a member of Kelly’s legal team, who is not directly involved with the case assisted him in obtaining the letter, while a jail guard may have aided him in securing the call.

The contents of the two startling accusations were filed in a letter on Tuesday by prosecutors after Kelly’s lawyers argued they could not proceed with a fair trial without knowing the identities of the two unnamed women. Kelly has denied all charges against him.

Prosecutors now want to use the above information to make a case that Kelly has consistently established a pattern of action which seeks to invalidate and place pressure on any potential witnesses the prosecution intends to use during the federal trial. Feds also want to protect the identities of two unidentified women in court documents, used by the prosecution.

“Simply put, the defendant’s past behavior reveals that if given the opportunity to influence a potential witness, the defendant will take it, and his incarceration may not be enough to prevent such conduct,” prosecutors wrote.