Lori Harvey Pleads Not Guilty In Hit-And-Run Case

Lori Harvey recently plead not guilty to her alleged involvement in an October 20, 2019, hit-and-run which occurred in Los Angeles.

Last week Harvey, the 23-year-old daughter of comedian Steve Harvey, was charged two misdemeanors, including one count of resisting, delaying, obstructing a peace officer and one count of hit and run resulting in property damage, PEOPLE reports. If she is found guilty she may be sentenced to one year in prison.

The model was arrested shortly after the incident which occurred around 9 p.m on Moreno Drive in Beverly Hills. According to reports, Harvey was found a short distance from the scene, away from her overturned car which was in close proximity to an unoccupied parked vehicle. While no one was physically hurt, Harvey was originally issued a citation for misdemeanor hit-and-run and obstructing/delaying a police officer, according to NBC.

But in spite of all of her upcoming legal drama, the model was spotted in Jamaica last week celebrating her recent birthday with her friends, Teyana Taylor, Jordyn Woods, Normani, Ryan Destiny, Taina Williams and her alleged beau rapper Future. Both Future and Harvey kept posting the phrase, “Life Is Good,” commentary on their current love fest which could also be attributed to the rapper’s recent single with Drake.

However, Harvey will have to report back to Los Angeles for a pretrial hearing regarding the hit-and-run case on February 28. Until that time, we’ll have to wait and see how this plays out.