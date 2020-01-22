Moms4Housing: Group Reaches Agreement For Purchase Of Abandoned Oakland Home

A new development transpired between the city of Oakland and a group of women and mothers advocating for the restructuring of West Oakland’s access to housing, according to CBS SF

On Monday the women met with city legislators and property owners of the home, to discuss a previous pitched option for the women to purchase the home, where they reached an agreement.

During a press conference, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaff announced that the owners of the property, Wedgewood, would collaborate “with the city’s Housing and Community Development Department and the Oakland Community Land Trust – a nonprofit that buys properties and converts them to affordable housing – to buy the home in West Oakland,” CBS SF writes.

“It shouldn’t have gotten this far for them to come to the table now and negotiate and say hey we’ll just turn it over to you, but the real pain and real hurt we hold inside,” said Misty Cross, a co-founder of Moms 4 Housing. “This is what happens when we organize, when people come together to build the beloved community,” Dominique Walker, one of the homeless mothers who had occupied the property, said in a statement.

“We want all unhoused people to have a roof over their heads and are advocating for permanent homes not temporary shelters, tents nor trailers,” said Moms 4 Housing co-founder Misty Cross in a statement sent to MadameNoire last week. “There are still four vacant homes for every unsheltered person in Oakland; we need to change the law to end this. Our government must invest in permanent housing and fund land trusts to put ownership back in the hands of the community.”