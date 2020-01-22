Do You You Owe Your Partner’s Family An Explanation When Things Go South?

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” viewers stood in like flies on the wall during the uncomfortable family meeting called by Dennis McKinley, which aired on the Bravo series Sunday night. For at least two episodes, McKinley, who is the fiancé of Porsha Williams and father of her infant daughter, has been headlining his very own apology tour. For his most recent performance, he coordinated a family meeting to apologize to the reality star’s relatives for being unfaithful while she was pregnant with their daughter. Williams’ mother, sister, and McKinley’s own mother were all present for the meeting.

“Me and Porsha have been through some rough times in the last two months,” McKinley expressed at one point during the meeting. “Dealing with my infidelity, and I just want to apologize to everybody.”

He went on:

“We got a lot more work to do, but we family, so I think that at the end of the day, I think it’s very important to make a commitment to stick by each other during the downs and root for each other on the upside, ’cause the ups are easy. I’m taking accountability for my own stuff.”

Both Porsha and her relatives, who blocked the restauranteur from contacting them after learning that he cheated, appeared receptive to Dennis’s apology. Later, in a confessional, the new mom became emotional as she explained to producers that she never knew anyone who cared enough to take the steps to apologize to her family for violating their relationship.

“Dennis sitting down with my mom and my sister is a chance for him to really put his money where his mouth is,” she said. “This is a time to look them in the eyes and let them know he understands what he did to his family.”

Though the dinner seemed like a nice enough gesture for a person trying to get out of the dog house, there were moments when the interaction felt both forced and unnecessary. The entire scene also helped to raise the question of whether or not it is necessary to apologize to a partner’s family after you’ve done wrong within your relationship.

Couples are frequently admonished to remember the cardinal rule of keeping a relationship afloat: a relationship is between two people. In other words, it’s to everyone’s benefit that family is kept out of relationship matters. And while it’s unrealistic to expect either party to never confide in their relatives about some of the things that occur within their union, it’s understood that loved ones should only play a supporting role and should never be treated as or considered active participants. However, it seems that those boundaries can potentially become blurred in instances such as the one between the McKinley and Williams families. Once a person makes the decision to open the relationship to a partner’s relatives by apologizing for doing their lover wrong, does it then open the relationship up to further input and interference from outside influences? Furthermore, does a gesture such as this one actually serve in efforts to repair familial relationships that may have been damaged as a result of issues that have occurred within the relationships?

What are your thoughts on this? Is it necessary to apologize to a partner’s family after you’ve done wrong? Have you ever done it or would you ever do it? Has a relative’s partner ever apologized to you or your family? Let us know in the comments.