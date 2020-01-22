NeNe Told Wendy Williams She Won’t Be Returning To RHOA, Rep Attempts To Walk Back Her Comments

Just months after rekindling their friendship, it appears that there may be trouble on the horizon for Wendy Williams and Nene Leakes after Williams exposed information that Leakes apparently shared with her in confidence.

Tuesday, the controversial daytime television personality told her live audience that Leakes texted her during a break between filming and said that she had plans to leave “Real Housewives of Atlanta”.

“I took a break in between commercials … my office is right there behind the set. I had to go to the bathroom and so I looked at my phone in between commercials. And NeNe texts, ‘I’m quitting,’ ” Williams told guest Jerry O’Connell.

Williams went on to say that Leakes is harboring a particularly sad secret from the public.

“I know something about NeNe that you all will cry, be sad, feel bad for her,” the TV host added, “She’s carrying the weight of a huge thing on her shoulders.”

According to Wendy, the issue has nothing to do with Gregg’s health or NeNe’s health.

“Gregg is not sick, I’m not going to say it, she’s got to say it,” Wendy continued. “In my opinion, Nene, you need this platform to explain the other part of your life. You’ve got that secret and that secret is going to melt their hearts. When she shared it with me, I cried with her.

“I am misty,” she went on to say. “I can’t even tell you behind the scenes.”

“But if she keeps carrying this burden, you know what I’m saying, you know how you carry a secret long enough…NeNe, you need that platform to explain, that’s all,” she said. “I’m telling you, NeNe, don’t quit! I can’t believe I’ve come to this.”

A representative for the Bravo star, later came forward to clean up Williams’ comments. Though the rep did not deny the allegations, she did say that Leakes was venting to Wendy in confidence and did not intend for her to share that information with the world. Additionally, the rep seemed to confirm Wendy’s claims that NeNe is having a hard time.

“It’s been an especially difficult couple of weeks for NeNe, and she was venting to her friend in private correspondence. Nothing has been confirmed or officially decided for next season,” the publicist told Today.

The reality star also appeared to respond to Wendy on Instagram with a post captioned: “Who said dat?”

Whatever NeNe is going through, she’s definitely in our thoughts and prayers.

You can check out yesterday’s episode below. Skip to the 26:00 mark to see Wendy discuss NeNe.