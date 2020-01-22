Arguments You’ll Have When Setting Up Your Home

1 of 15

The first time my partner and I moved in together, there was an adjustment period. We were just learning what it meant to be around one another so much, what each other’s night time and morning routines really looked like, how we could be when we were grumpy and had nowhere to escape to, how messy each one could really be, and things like that. It’s a lot. And then of course, there were some disagreements about how we organized and decorated the home. So, when we moved into our new place this month, I knew there’d be a few slightly rough weeks again as we got things organized. But the difference between the last place and this place is that we rented the last place and we bought this place. When you buy a home, you can take all the usual arguments you have around cohabitating with your partner and multiply them by…ten. Or a hundred? It’s hard to say, but it’s much more intense. Now, we have incredibly strong feelings about how we decorate and care for the place. It’s not like we were terrible tenants or homemakers at the last place, but we were renters, so there was always that sense of we’re just transient here. I was pretty lax on some decorating decisions and just let him do his thing because I knew we wouldn’t be there for long. And perhaps we were both a bit lax on how we cared for/maintained/cleaned the place because we knew, in the back of our minds, if something went wrong, it’d be on the landlord to pay for it. Now, this place is ours and all ours. No landlords. We are the landlords, so to speak. Tensions just run higher and opinions are stronger when it comes to setting this place up. I’m learning from my other homeowner friends that this is very normal, but it still isn’t fun. I can’t wait until this house is in order so we can get back to enjoying our relationship. Here are arguments you’ll probably have with your partner when setting up your home. One wants to research When it comes to the big stuff like dining room tables and bed frames, I want to do my research. I want to ask friends where they buy these things, I want to compare dozens of websites, and I want to go into brick and mortar stores to touch and see things in person. I need to familiarize myself with how materials look and feel in real life.

One wants to get it over with My partner is very much on the let’s just get this over with plan. For example, we agreed an L-shaped, glass desk would be nice. So my partner went on a furniture site, opened the very first one he found, and then started pushing for us to buy it. “Look. It’s here. It’s that simple. Let’s just buy the darn thing!” Meanwhile, I’m over here saying, “We have no idea how those materials really hold up. We haven’t even read the reviews. Oh look—the reviews aren’t that great. We should keep looking.” And he thinks I’m dragging things out.

One wants quality I’m not saying you have to spend a lot of money to get something nice. In fact, the fact that I’m willing to put in the time, going to stores and comparing items is part of the reason I can get a good item at a good price. But ultimately, I want a good item. We might be in this home for the length of our 30-year mortgage, so to me, it’s worth it to get the $600 dining room table now, that could truly last 15 good years.

One wants budget My partner is all about budget. He thinks spending $600 on a dining room table is ridiculous. He’s trying to find us $200 ones. They’re all dinky. I can see that they’ll begin to wobble and show scratches immediately. He believes I’m just spend-happy, and that I want the more expensive items for superficial reasons—he doesn’t understand it’s about investing in something that will last decades.

One gives things away We moved into a gorgeous, new place so I feel that it should be filled with mostly gorgeous, new things. For me, that meant getting rid of a super old night stand I had that’s falling apart, a comforter that had holes in it, a desk chair that had ripped upholstery and stuffing falling out, and things like that. If we’re going to go the distance of investing in a gorgeous home, let’s finish the job and fill it with things that are just as lovely as it, right? I get that, so I’ve had to give some items away that don’t fit in here.

One holds onto things My boyfriend, on the other hand, feels I am bullying him into letting go of precious, nostalgia-inducing items. Like his comforter that actually has bleach stains and holes in it, has been faded to oblivion, and has probably been around for 12 years or so. That’s too long for a comforter to be around. Considering that we had a 30-minute argument about the comforter, how do you think things are going with me convincing him to get rid of his La-Z-Boy chair that has stuffing sticking out in four places?

Putting in the time Look, I want to get this house in order as quickly as possible. I can’t feel settled living in boxes, with no art on the walls, and some furniture missing. Setting up a home takes time, so I’ve basically given myself over to the idea that my weekends will mostly consist of getting this home in order until it’s done. I’m not saying yes to things like, all-day brunch-fests with friends on a Sunday until this home is set up.

Taking things slow My boyfriend, on the other hand, isn’t as keen on pausing his life to get the house set up. So he spent a couple of precious Sundays when I feel we should have been setting up the home…watching football all day with friends. If I suggest he sit that out, to spend time unpacking more boxes and helping me hunt for a desk or an end table, he says he isn’t going to stop having a life to set up this home.

Using sketchy sites My boyfriend is down to use sites like Craigslist or Facebook to buy things. Things are cheap on there—like a fraction of the cost that they originally sold for, so I get the appeal. But I will catch him scrolling through Craigslist for important things like dining room tables, and I try to stop him. I have strong opinions on these sites.

They’re mostly bad news So, at worst, the product doesn’t exist, and we drive to the place to pick it up and just get robbed or murdered instead of getting a desk. At best, we drive there, it exists, but we realize in person, we don’t really like the thing. Or, the photos were misleading, and it’s in much worse shape then anticipated. Even in the latter scenario, we may drive 25 minutes just to check out one table, when we could drive that distance to an entire shopping area that has several discount furniture stores that contain dozens of pieces. So we could make much more efficient (and safe) use of our time that way.

No more house talk It’s feels like we’ve just been running a business together for months now rather than being in love and enjoying this relationship. All talk is about the house. We have to have times when we say, “Okay, can we just not talk about the house stuff for the next two hours? Or for the night?” But, we never really hit our tolerance at the same time, so he’s totally over discussing it when I have a lot of energy to deal with it.

House talk tone When we do talk about the house stuff, we have to watch our tones, and we often don’t. My boyfriend says I can be bossy, and use a very militant tone—perhaps even a condescending one. He might be right. I guess I become frustrated when he wants us to cut corners, and an ugly side of me comes out. Meanwhile, I don’t love the tone he takes with me when he starts ignoring me because he doesn’t like my idea. See: there are just a lot of fights about communication styles.

Public vs. private items I have some pieces that I love that I think should be out in the dining or living room area, so that guests can see them. But my boyfriend doesn’t love them, and thinks they should just live in the bedroom. Likewise, he has some things he wants in the more public areas, that I think should be hidden in the bedroom. We both agree that, if we don’t both love something, it shouldn’t be out in the living room. But…when it’s our thing on the chopping block, it still causes a little argument.

Family items Then, there are family items, like the massive painting my dad gave us or all the sports paraphernalia my boyfriend’s family gave him. We both want to present these things out in the living room area, so that when our families visit, they feel honored. But, putting it all out there is too much—it looks cluttered. Pro tip: just put these things out when family visits.