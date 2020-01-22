Chance The Rapper On Wanting To Make The World Better For His Daughters: “It’s Just Tough Being A Black Woman”

Chance The Rapper is known for his music and his mission to give back, particularly to those who hail from his hometown of Chicago, Illinois. But one side of the rapper few of us have gotten to know is Chance The Husband or Chance The Father. At Urban One Honors, we sat down with the 26-year-old who received the Represent Change Honor at the annual award show and asked him how being a husband and father to two young girls has changed him as a man.

“First of all, just having kids is crazy, straight up,” said Chance who welcomed his first daughter with Kirsten Corley in 2015. The pair wed in March of 2019 before having their second daughter this past September. “My wife, for one, like beyond even just having daughters, my wife is like so raw. She’s just so dope. And she did give me two beautiful daughters and I think being around feminine energy is definitely just good for you, like for sure. I’m able to see myself in them but I’m also able to see who they are individually and that’s the dopest thing.”

Like Jamie Foxx, another Urban One Honors award recipient, Chance wants to make sure his daughters have the best chance at succeeding and he’s willing to do whatever he has to to make sure that happens.

“[Being a father] does make me want to be more hands on in the world that we’re leaving for them because, man, it’s just tough being a Black woman, anywhere in the world, and I just wanna make sure that it’s the best possible way it can be for them.”

As we all know, the Chi-town native has been committed to making the world a better place since before becoming a dad. In 2017, he announced his plan to donate $1 million to Chicago Public Schools to offset the lack of government funding and that’s just one of the many good deeds Chance has done to earn the Represent Chance award at Urban One Honors.

Check out the video above to hear Chance discuss his philanthropy, plans for the future, and why supporting Black award shows is important.