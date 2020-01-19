This Is What Michelle Obama Listens To When She Works Out

Michelle Obama has always been a proponent of having a healthy lifestyle. Healthy eating and living was one of here initiatives when she was in office and she continues to motivate us to stay in shape via her social media since leaving office. The former First Lady recently revealed what she blasts through her speakers when she is going hard in the gym.

“It’s about that time when New Year’s resolutions get a bit harder to stick to,” she wrote on Instagram. “To offer a little inspiration, I want to share my go-to #WorkoutPlaylist with you. These songs always seem to give me that extra boost to get through my toughest workouts. What’s on your playlist?”

Her sweat session soundtrack is versatile featuring R&B, hip-hop, pop, gospel and Afrobeats. By the looks of her playlist, Mrs. Obama loves to workout to hip-hop. Her workout sounds include “Press” by Cardi B, “Hussle & Motivate” by Nipsey Hussle, “Tambourine ” by Eve, “Clique” by Kanye West, Jay Z and Big Sean, ” Apesh*t” by The Carters, “24/7” by Meek Mill featuring Ella Mai and “Rule the World” by 2 Chainz featuring Ariana Grande. Other artists include Kirk Franklin, Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak, Destiny’s Child, Koffee, Lizzo, Childish Gambino, Burna Boy, Ed Sheeran and Tony! Toni! Tone! Mrs. Obama also specified which songs she likes to cool down to like ” I Want You Around” by Snoh Alegra, “Show Me Love” by Alicia Keys featuring Miguel, “Blessed” by Daniel Ceasar, “Godspeed” by Frank Ocean and “Collide” by Tiana Major9 and Earthgang.

This playlist comes after her hubby and former president Barack Obama revealed his favorite songs from 2019. His playlist included Summer Walker, Lizzo, Frank Ocean, Solange, DaBaby, Koffee, Beyonce, Kaytranda, Goldlink, Alicia Keys, Wale, Snoh Alegra, J. Cole and Young Thug.