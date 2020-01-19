Petition Calls For Wendy Williams Firing After Cleft Palate Joke

Wendy Williams has put her foot in her mouth once again. After mocking actor Joaquin Phoenix for a nonsurgical mark he has and comparing it to having a cleft palate, a petition has been started by angered folks who want her fired.

Last week on The Wendy Williams Show, she said Phoenix is “oddly attractive” and that when he shaves his mustache “he’s got a hairline fracture. He’s got one of those — what do you call it — cleft lip, cleft palate.” She then proceeded to lift her lip and imitate what a cleft palate looks like. This outraged many people and a petition has been posted on Change.org pushing for her firing.

“So this ignorant piece of work decided to mock Joaquin Phoenix and his “hare lip, cleft lip, palate” on daytime television and even went as far as pulling her upper lip with her finger, she is a total disgrace,” reads the petition. “Kids can be cruel and as a mother of an amazing little guy who was born with complete bilateral cleft lip, hard and soft palate, I am completely disgusted that she thinks it’s ok to ridicule and make a joke out of something that is completely out of our control.”

So far, the petition has almost 60,000 signatures and is asking for a total of 75,000.

Others who weren’t happy with Williams included singer Cher and Canadian football player Adam Bighill, whose son has a cleft palate.

BEFORE THEIR TEENS‼️MUCH OF THE TIME THEY ARE IN PAIN,AFRAID,BUT HAVE HOPE 🙏🏻THEY WILL LOOK NORMAL. THE💔& FEAR THEIR PARENTS GO THROUGH IS UNBEARABLE. IF YOUR MOM SAW WHAT YOU DID SHE’D BE ASHAMED. MY MOM TAUGHT ME TO LOVE & HELP PPL IN PAIN.WHO ARE U⁉️U SHOULD B FIRED — Cher (@cher) January 16, 2020

After being hit with so much backlash, she issued an apology specifically to Bighill via Twitter.

“We’re thinking about Beau today as he is in surgery. I want to apologize to the cleft community and in Beau’s honor, our show is donating to Operation Smile and American Cleft Palate and encourage our Wendy Watchers to learn more and help support the cleft community.”

. @Bighill44 We’re thinking about Beau today as he is in surgery. I want to apologize to the cleft community and in Beau’s honor, our show is donating to @operationsmile and @AmerCleftPalate and encourage our Wendy Watchers to learn more and help support the cleft community. — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) January 16, 2020

Cher wasn’t to concerned with her apology and also tweeted that Williams should be fired.

DOES AN APOLOGY MAKE UP FOR THIS pic.twitter.com/Su0OHB8hTG — Cher (@cher) January 16, 2020

Do you think Williams should be fired or is that too harsh?