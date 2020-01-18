Could There Be A ‘Bad Boys 4’ In The Works?

We waited 16 years for Bad Boys for Life, so when it was released yesterday (January 17) fans of the franchise filled movie theaters across the United States. It’s already been estimated that the action-packed film will be raking in around $70 million when the four-day holiday weekend is over. With this type of success, why not return and make a Bad Boys 4? According to The Wrap, the idea of a fourth installment in the Bad Boys franchise may not be too far fetched.

“At this point it’s more of if the audience wants it, we are more than ready to make a fourth one, and I think there is still a story to tell,” the film’s directors Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi told The Wrap.

There’s even whispers that Sony executives were ready to head back down to Miami and tapped Bad Boys for Life‘s writer Chris Bremner to begin penning the script for the fourth movie.

A few years ago, adding two extra fims to the franchise was already planned. In 2016, Bad Boys 3 was scheduled to be released in February of 2017 while Bad Boys 4 was supposed to follow in July of 2019. Sony scrapped the whole plan and decided to release Bad Boys For Life due to Will Smith’s conflicting schedule and a change in directors.

Even though the title hints that this will be the franchise’s bow out, there are hints at the end of the movie that there could be another one to come. Plus, it seems like Fallah and El Arbi will be down to hop back in the director’s seat if that’s what the fans want. With a predicted $70 million in box office sales and great reviews, there’s no doubt that moviegoers will be anticipating heading back to the movies to watch the adventures of Mike Lowry and Marcus Bennett in the near future. Let’s just hope we don’t have to wait another decade for the next one.