Future Wants The Mother Of His Alleged Seventh Child Eliza Reign To Receive A Mental Health Evaluation

Things between rapper Future and the mother of his alleged seventh child, Eliza Reign, are continuing to get uglier. It’s been reported that Future has requested that Reign, born Eliza Seraphin, receive a mental health evaluation. The “Honest” rapper feels that Seraphin’s posts on social media are a sign that she may have a mental health issue.

According to TMZ, Future claims that Seraphin has a history of violence and has lashed out at her ex-lovers in the past. He also claims that she has been arrested for assaulting past lovers with firearms as well. The Atlanta native also alleges that Seraphin has been trying to publicly humiliate and harass him and the paternity suit she filed against him was the next step in her plan to get money out of him after she plotted to get pregnant by him. In the legal documents, he accused her of taking fertility pills to boost her chances of getting pregnant by him. He also claims to be worried about the welfare of the child in question, Reign Wilburn.

Seraphin quickly responded to Future’s claims. In an Instagram post, she wrote “The ability to do some foul s–t & play victim is a true form of mental illness.”

Back in December, Seraphin also posted a DNA test report of siblingship between her child and the child of a woman named Cindy Parker, who also claims to have a child with Future. The reports shows that the “probability of half-siblingship is 99.999996 percent.”

Seraphin filed a paternity suit against Future after he allegedly disappeared on her after she gave birth back in April 2019.

In a recent interview on Rah Ali’s podcast On Site, Seraphin said that she hopes Future’s new girlfriend, Lori Harvey, encourages him to be a better father.

“I don’t care about that because, like I said, we were homies,” she said. “He would give me advice on businesses and stuff. He was cool. Very charming. But it became a problem once I got pregnant and didn’t want to do what he wanted me to do. But as far as Lori, she’s a confirmed City Girl and I approve. I’m very entertained! When I tell you I’m entertained, I’m entertained. She’s beautiful, she’s definitely a bad b—h and she comes from a good family. I just really hope that she can help him become a better father to his kids and his hidden kids.”