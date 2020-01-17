Report: Rihanna And Hassan Jameel Split After Three Years

According to a report from US Weekly, Rihanna and her boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, have called it quits after nearly three years.

Rihanna and Jameel were first rumored to be a couple in June 2017. But a source claimed that by that summer they had been “hooking up for a few months.”

While the two kept their relationship private, there were occasional leaks of the two kissing and cuddling up to one another in various locations. And last summer, the singer told Interview that she was in love with Jameel but refused to discuss plans of marriage.

“Only God knows that, girl. We plan and God laughs, right?”

While she didn’t seem ready to engage too heavily in a discussion about marriage, motherhood seemed to be top of mind. Rihanna said she wanted it more than anything in life.

Those comments sparked all types of speculation that Rihanna was carrying Jameel’s child. She addressed them in a Vogue interview with Anna Wintour.

“Rihanna, do you hope to have a baby soon?” Wintour asks in the video.

“I don’t think about stuff like that. But, I don’t know…God’s plan,” Rihanna responds, with a laugh. “I look forward to all of the pregnancy rumors after this interview.”

This is not the first time it’s been rumored that Rihanna and Jameel broke up. In 2018, a source claimed that the couple split because Rihanna “gets tired of men sometimes.”

That’s real.

No word from Rihanna on the validity of these rumors just yet. But if and when she does speak on the status of her relationship, we’ll be sure to update you.

Kudos to Hassan. He had a good run.