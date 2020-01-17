Stress Of “Intense” Arguments With RHOA Cast Negatively Impacts NeNe Leakes’s Health: “I’m Not Regular In The Bathroom”

The stress of arguing with women for a number of months out of the year can really do a number on the body — including the bowels.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes visited the Dr. Oz Show recently (it airs January 17) and opened up about health issues in her family, including the fact that she only has a bowel movement two times a week. If that wasn’t alarming enough, the amount of time the star spends on the toilet trying to actually pass said bowel movement may be even worse.

Dr. Oz: “So if I can ask, how long are you in the bathroom to go number two, usually?” Nene Leakes: “Probably a good 30 minutes, so I’m not regular in the bathroom.” Dr. Oz: “Twice a week means you probably don’t look forward to going to the bathroom.” Nene Leakes: “No.”

Dr. Mehmet Oz then attributed the stress of the confrontations she has with the women on RHOA to her inability to clear out her system of waste. On just this past week’s episode, an argument with co-star Kenya Moore almost escalated into a physical fight for Leakes.

Dr. Oz: “So the other thing that causes some hemorrhoids and constipation and a lot of other things, is stress, and you guys have been having a lot of intense discussions on housewives.” Nene Leakes: “Yeah, we have.” Dr. Oz: “What is going on? First of all, Cynthia and Kenya. How are you getting along with them?” Nene Leakes: “Who? I didn’t tell you I had something wrong with my hearing. I didn’t tell you that, did I?” Dr. Oz: “Two friends, two acquaintances of yours. Cynthia and Kenya.” Nene Leakes: “One acquaintance of mine, Cynthia.” Dr. Oz: “Cynthia. You guys getting along at all?” Nene Leakes: “We’re in a much better place than we were in the beginning of the season.”

And while it’s good that things are getting better with Bailey, it sounds like Leakes needs to focus in on easing her stress to improve her ability to do number two.

According to Medical News Today, bowel movements vary from person to person, but many people go “the same number of times per day and at around the same time.” They claim that between three times a week and as many as three times a day is common. You also have healthy bowel habits if you’re able to go to the bathroom regularly and the poop is easy to pass (not too much discomfort).

If this isn’t the case for Leakes, as it sounds considering she doesn’t look forward to time on the toilet, a change in diet on top of handling her stress levels could work wonders. More fiber (who doesn’t love soft kale?) could be the answer for the star, who recently lost weight by making big changes in the way she and husband Gregg eat.

“We’ve really been trying to do better and eat better and eliminate the junk,” she said this past summer. “I’m not doing anything crazy like doing the elliptical or riding the bike or running. I started being a pescatarian and he was plant-based, so I started there. It did help me and I felt different. I lost a couple of pounds. I’m not a big eater. But what I started to do, was just have small portions. I feel like I eat about four times a day – four, sometimes five – just nibbling on stuff, and I feel really satisfied.”

Check out her chat with Dr. Oz about her bowel habits and stress below: