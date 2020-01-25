Score A Refurbished iMac For Less Than $300 With This Special Deal

It’s not hard to understand why the Apple iMac sits atop of a lot of people’s wishlists. The company’s prized computer had long been revered as one of the best performing machines on the market for decades now. In addition to its sleek aesthetic, it also packs impressive computing power. The only reason people tend to hold back on making a purchase is the price tag that comes with it, which is usually upwards of a thousand bucks.

But this could be the year you snag your very own iMac, and it’s all thanks to this irresistible deal. The MadameNoire Shop has a refurbished unit of the Apple iMac 21.5″ Intel i3-2100 Dual-Core 3.1GHz 250GB on sale for $349 for a limited time.

This specific model boasts a generous 21.5″ HD LED display, as well as Intel Core i3-2100 Dual-Core 3.1GHz CPU with 4 GB of DDR3 RAM that allows for next-level multitasking. Equipped with a 250 GB SATA hard drive, you can house all your important files and media in it. But what makes this deal hard to say no to, really, is the price. You would only have to pay a fraction of what you’d pay for a new iMac. What more can you ask for?

Usually retailing for a dizzying $1,199, you can bring home this iMac for only $349.

Apple iMac 21.5″ Intel i3-2100 Dual Core 3.1GHz 250GB (Certified-Refurbished) – $349 See Deal

Prices are subject to change.

MadameNoire has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.