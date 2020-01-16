Raz B Arrested On A DUI Charge

We all know and understand that Raz B is a troubled person. For good reason. While he has been making strides to get back on the straight and narrow, therapy, acknowledging the error of his ways, he’s still in the midst of healing. And it’s not a linear journey.

According to TMZ, the B2K singer recently caught a DUI after running a red light in his Mercedes-Benz.

When officers pulled him over and offered him a breathalyzer, his blood-alcohol level was over the legal limit.

Raz B was arrested in Burbank, California around 3 AM on Wednesday after the police officer saw him run the red light.

Raz B told officers that he was lost and didn’t have his driver’s license on him. When the officer smelled alcohol on Raz B’s breath, the singer admitted to drinking and smoking marijuana earlier that night.

After that, Raz B failed sobriety tests. He was arrested and taken to jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.

He was later released after posting a $5,000 bond.

This arrest is just one of Raz B’s many legal troubles. Last year, in 2019, he was arrested for a violent incident with his girlfriend Kallee Brooks. Raz was accused of strangling Brooks in a Macy’s shopping center last May.

While there were images of the violent incident, and Raz B admitted his own wrongdoing, he was eventually cleared of all charges.

He also had another incident with a Lyft driver where he publicly accused the man of refusing to return his Louis Vuitton bag full of expensive belongings.

The driver claimed that it wasn’t until another passenger got into his car that he realized that the bag was back there at all. He demanded the singer apologize.

While Raz B. met up with the driver to collect his belongings, there was no apology.

Keep Raz B. in your thoughts and prayers.