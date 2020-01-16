Things You Should Sanitize Much More Than You Do

1 of 15

We are creatures of habit. We get into our routines. We use many of the same things every day, at the same time, and quickly move onto the next task. We don’t really have time to think about what bacteria may be lurking on our everyday items. We just need them to serve their purpose so we can move on with our days. We can all get a bit lax about cleaning items because we’re in a hurry. We have lots to do! So we don’t make time to regularly sanitize things. But you know what would really slow your roll, put a damper on that to-do list, and have you out of commission for a while? A flu. A cold. Hospitalization due to E. coli poisoning. And that’s just what might happen if you don’t clean those little germ houses (aka regular items) you use every day. That will slow you down far more than the task of just sanitizing these things. Laziness may not be entirely to blame, though. Many of us just don’t think about some of our products as bacteria habitats. We’re just civilians—we don’t know the details about germs that the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases does. We have our theories on how germs work and where they live, and we lean on those theories for comfort. They won’t be of much comfort, however, if you do, in fact, get sick. All of the pseudo-science and half-baked ideas in the world won’t actually disinfect that loofa or pull the germs off of those socks. Even though you don’t want to add one more thing to your to-do list, it’s worth it to add this: sanitize these items on a regular basis. Doing so actually isn’t as difficult as you think. Throw blankets Your dog walks out on the dirty streets and cuddles up in this blanket. Your partner passes out in it and drools on it. Maybe your kids eat snacks on it, and aren’t really diligent about containing their crumbs and juice. That little throw blanket on your couch sees a lot of action, so toss it in the laundry with your main linens.

Cutting boards If you don’t use a cutting board for raw meat or cheese, you may think it’s safe to just tuck it away unwashed and use it again later. The one for, say, apples or bread seems pretty innocent. But overtime, germs collect in the crevices of cutting boards. Not to mention that any tiny food residue will attract bugs. So clean these after each use.

Coffee maker You might think, “Hey, it heats up the water inside, so that must kill the bacteria. Plus, the only thing I make in it is coffee, so I don’t care if the thing permanently tastes like coffee.” The very fact that your coffee pot heats up makes it a wonderful breeding ground for mold. To clean your pot, empty your coffee machine entirely. Fill the water reservoir with six cups of water and three cups of white vinegar. Turn on the machine and run it on a “water only” cycle for two cycles.

Keyboard Do you really wash your hands before returning to your keyboard every time? Really? Even after handing dirty cash to the delivery person for your lunch that you then frantically eat over your laptop? Even after petting your dog? Probably not. Buy some tech-friendly disinfectant wipes and clean that keyboard at the end of each day.

Phone Your phone is truly disgusting. If you’ve added a special case—say a velvet or fabric one—it’s collecting even more bacteria than a plain steel one would. But it does need a case. You put it down on public transport, coffee shop tables, in the bathroom…yikes. Use the same tech-friendly wipes you use on your keyboard, on your phone, daily.

Inside of your purse Think of all of the germy things that go in your purse, like your phone, wallet, and other items you put on public surfaces multiple times a day. You may have some used tissues in there and open snacks, am I right? If your purse has a water-resistant liner, turn it inside out, and run an antibacterial wipe over it from time to time. If you have a lot of crumbs, you can also put the fabric brush extension of your vacuum in there.

Your toothbrush You have to put your toothbrush in your mouth—a pretty bacteria-ridden place—and there’s not much you can do about that. But, it sits in the same room as your toilet, and can generally collect plenty of germs. Luckily, one of the other products you use to clean your mouth can be used to sanitize your toothbrush. Soak your toothbrush head in antibacterial mouthwash for a few minutes to get it clean.

Steering wheel You type, snack, shake hands, pet dogs, handle cash…and do just about everything…before touching your steering wheel. You may not think to wash your hands after driving and before eating because you feel, “Hey, I was just in the privacy of my own car, and that’s not a public space.” But you bring public germs into your car, each time you touch your steering wheel, so run some antibacterial wipes over that thing from time to time.

Fido’s bowl If you have pets, don’t forget to clean their water and food bowls regularly. You should clean your pet’s food bowl after every meal with hot water and soap to prevent bacteria build-up, and water bowls should be cleaned every couple of days. Even if your pet eats dry food, it’s not entirely dry—kibble contains some moisture and leaves germs behind.

Reusable water bottle “It’s just water that I put in here. Water is clean. And I’m the only one who drinks from this. So I don’t need to clean it.” Um…yeah, you do. Your mouth contains germs. And even if the steel interior of your water bottle is antibacterial, the outer parts—where you put your mouth—are certainly not. Run that thing through the dishwasher every few days.

Sponges Even though we use sponges to clean things, they are inherently dirty. We use them to clean the knives we used on raw chicken and the forks we used to scramble raw eggs. They can collect all of the worst germs. To clean your sponge, soak it overnight in a mixture of one cup of hot water, ½ a cup of white vinegar, and three tablespoons of salt. Rinse and squeeze it thoroughly the next day before using it.

Kids’ toys Kids love to play with their toys on the floor, where there are germs everywhere. They like to chew on their toys, drag them through the mud, and give them to the dog to chew on. Kids’ toys are a mess. Throw fabric or rope toys in the laundry, and run antibacterial wipes over plastic toys to remove germs.

Hand towels Sure, you only use a hand towel after cleaning your hands. But do you always clean your hands thoroughly? Does every guest who comes through do that? Do you sometimes quickly dry your hands on the hand towels, after getting a little juice on them? Just toss those in the wash with your other linens regularly.

Reusable razor If you did invest in a high-end reusable razor, keep in mind that you run it over your skin, which holds plenty of bacteria, and you leave it in the shower aka a humid environment that can grow mold. White vinegar comes to the rescue again; soaking your razor in a mixture that’s equal parts vinegar and water for five to 10 minutes should remove bacteria.