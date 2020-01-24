No Passport Needed: 5 U.S. Vacation Ideas For Every Traveler

Between 2019’s Year of Return to Ghana and international travel flexes on social media, it’s almost easy to forget that you don’t have to have a passport to have a memorable vacation. Almost. While leaving the United States can seem like a much needed escape, especially in these times, there are still a number of incredible places right here at home that won’t require endless hours on a plane or even a major dent on your wallet. Here are just a few:

Napa Valley, California

In this wine paradise in northern California, you can get all the beauty of the best European vineyards in the world. Rolling hillsides, chateaus on cliffs and quaint tasting rooms are just a few of Napa’s perks. And even if you’re not into wine, the restaurants are world class, with renowned chefs, tasting menus and roadside burger trucks when you want to keep it simple. For a beautiful hotel without pretension, check into Senza Hotel. The 43-room luxury boutique hotel sits on actual vineyard, and offers daily wine and cheese tastings.

Nearby are some of Napa’s best vineyards, including the trendy Ashes & Diamonds, where you can sip Rosé while you listen to Kendrick Lamar on their outdoor patio. At Larkmead Winery, private tastings give a glimpse into the wineries highly coveted Cabernet Sauvignon, as well as a design nod to California decor. Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch includes a farm-to-table restaurant that showcases Long Meadow Ranch’s fresh produce and wines like Cabernet Franc, Sangiovese, Merlot, Pinot Noir, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Gewurztraminer, and Riesling.

New Orleans, Louisiana

You can get a crash course in history, food and drinking in New Orleans. Whether it’s Jazz Festival, Mardi Gras or just a quick weekend getaway, this southern city is full of culture and activities year round that make it a top U.S. destination. If you are looking for a walkable vacation that’s not heavy on the pockets, this is it. Yes, visiting the rowdy Bourbon St. is a must if you’ve never been to NOLA, but don’t miss other areas as well like Frenchmen St. (known for its live music) or Treme, a historically Black neighborhood that is considered the birthplace of jazz.

Food lovers will have a hard time fitting every spot into their itinerary, but tried and true places with dishes that won’t disappoint include the fried chicken at Willie Mae’s, a po’ boy from Parkway Bakery and Tavern and the grilled fish topped with creamed corn and lobster from Heard Dat. This dish is so good it’s worth the trip to New Orleans alone for it. For hotel options, Loews is centrally located with spacious rooms.

Maui, Hawaii

Yes, Hawaii is part of the U.S., meaning no passport needed. Don’t be embarrassed if you forgot. Maui is the second largest island in Hawaii, with truly something for everyone due to its diverse terrain and knack for tourism. To avoid the high season and prices, May and October are ideal times to visit. Highlights of an itinerary can include the road to Hana, a 52-mile drive along the island’s unspoiled northeastern coast. Maui is also world-renowned for its whale watching activities. Destination Residences offers a number of incredible bespoke experiences, including a four-hour excursion on a 64-foot luxury catamaran where passengers can watch humpback whales migrate from Alaska to the North Pacific Ocean. And what’s a trip to Hawaii without a proper luau? The Feast at Lele offers a five-course dinner with performances from four Pacific islands.

Sedona, Arizona

When you think of Arizona, the first thing that probably comes to mind is a hot desert. And you’d be right. But the southwestern state is also full of important Indian reservations, spas, natural wonders, and delicious food. Sedona is about a two-hour drive from Phoenix. Once you arrive, you’ll see why this desert oasis is a top destination in the U.S. Sedona is known for its spas and healing therapies, including vortex areas like Cathedral Rock, where energy is believed to be projected from the earth. Yoga lovers will have no problem finding their fair share of meditation, classes, reiki and acupuncture at places like Sedona Ranch. If going inward isn’t your thing, go outward, to a wine vineyard, specifically. Yes, Arizona has its own growing wine scene, and there are a number of vineyards and tasting opportunities not far from Sedona. Try a patio tasting at Page Springs Cellars or the nearby Oak Creek Vineyards and Winery, where tastings are only ten bucks.

Key Largo, Florida Keys

Looking for a beach vacation a little less intense than South Beach in Miami? Just an hour south, you’ll find Key Largo, a paradise in the upper keys known for its snorkeling, whale watching, and laid back vibes. Sundowners is the place to be for sunset cocktails, fresh seafood and beach views. For a hotel, Playa Largo Resort & Spa features a full-service spa, an outdoor pool, and a 24-hour fitness center