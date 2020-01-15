“It’s A Small Black World…Nobody Stands Up” Russell Simmons’ Accusers Speak Out On CBS

The women who participated in the forthcoming documentary about the allegations they’ve launched against Hip Hop mogul Russell Simmons are speaking in graphic detail about their experiences with the record executive. In an interview with CBS’ Michelle Miller, Sil Lai Abrams, Alexia Norton Jones, and Drew Dixon explained how they met Simmons, how he assaulted them, and why they’ve made the decision to come forward.

TW: The following contains graphic descriptions of rape, sexual assault.

Sil Lai Abrams: I did not want to come forward. It was the last thing I wanted to do. Everyone said don’t do it, it’s going to ruin your life.

Alexia Norton Jones: I felt like no matter what I said nobody was going to hear us.

Drew Dixon: I was helping him cover it up for 22 years. And I thought, well let ms see what it feels like to just let it go. Let me try.

Michelle Miller: Three of you aren’t describing this as sexual assault or just as being mistreated by Russell Simmons or sexually harassed by Russell Simmons.

Jones: No this is penetrale rape.

Dixon: This is violently tackled and raped while saying no and fighting and crying.

Abrams: It’s rape.

Dixon: I literally worked for him. He was ordering me a car and he told me to come upstairs and pick up a demo. I thought I would be in his apartment for five total minutes. And he showed up naked, wearing a condom and tackled me to his bed while I screamed and fought and said no and cried.

Abrams: I mean back in the day we hooked up, hung out. He’ll say yes we had a sexual relationship but he cannot address the fact that I was too drunk to consent and that the next day I called him up screaming and I attempted suicide. He knew. And I told him why, that he had ruined my life and that I had nothing.

Simmons continues to deny the accusations, claiming that he’s passed lie detector tests. Simmons says that he has admitted to being an unconscious playboy and womanizer but social norms have changed. On Instagram, speaking about Oprah’s then-participation in the documentary (She’s since dropped out.), he wrote, “…I have never been violent or forced myself on anyone.”

Dixon: I’m not trying to take anybody down. I would have been taken down by this if I had said this when I was twenty.

Dixon shared that watching other prominent men behind held accountable for their actions inspired her to come forward with her story.

Dixon: It felt like this portal opened suddenly where women were being believed. And I wondered if it would apply to Black women…Black people have very few heroes to spare, not many of us get to the level of success of a Russell Simmons, which is why I was so proud of him.

Jones said she met Simmons before he became famous. She shared that he raped her on their first and last date in 1991.

Jones: I had known Russell for many years. I met him in my early twenties. This was a very swift attack. And what was going through my mind, more than anything, was why. Because I liked Russell. I would have just kissed him. I would have made out with him. He didn’t have to attack me. He raped me right up against a f*cking wall. Excuse my language. But that’s what he did and I had to keep it a secret.

These three women are just a sampling of the group of women who will appear in the documentary, featuring accusers with similar stories.

Dixon: I hope that Black women and girls become more visible as a result of this documentary.

Abrams: It’s a small, Black world. And because everything is one degree of Russell Simmons and nobody wants to get in the middle, nobody stands up.

Dixon: It was like carrying a malignant cancer. I’m just relieved to be done enabling him, essentially by not telling people what he did.