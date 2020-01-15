Rosario Dawson Admits Dating A Politician Has Been Hard AF, But Cory Booker’s Worth It: “He’s Just The Love Of My Life”

As much as actress Rosario Dawson has enjoyed falling in love with New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, being with a politician has been harder than the 40-year-old imagined.

The two went public with their relationship last spring. In an interview with WENN, Dawson, who has always cared about politics and motivating people to vote, has seen things from a completely different side now that she’s Booker’s mate, especially after being on the campaign trail with him as he has run for the Democratic nominee for president.

“I’ve been going to foreign correspondence dinners since [George W] Bush was president, but I’ve never been blowing kisses to candidates at a debate,” she said. “It’s definitely quite a revelation. I’m grateful for all of the years in which I’ve spoken to voters and non-voters, but to have this sort of different perspective into politics has been really eye-opening.”

One thing that has been particularly eye-opening has been the danger he’s found himself in that she too may find herself in.

“I’ve never experienced the severity that comes along with politics. The standards that politicians are held to are very, very different and that’s true from the level of the toxicity from the trolls and the people you encounter to just the danger element – he’s had a bomb sent to his office,” she said.

These were things she had to take into consideration when she chose to start dating him, because as she noted, it’s not just she and Booker that she would have to worry about.

“It was definitely one of those things as I got into the relationship. I don’t get to just cavalierly just fall in love with someone; I have to really consider things like I have a daughter and I’ve got a family and are we all willing to go down this path together,” she said.

Nevertheless, Booker has been worth it all. She sees the 50-year-old former Mayor of Newark as the one.

“He’s just the love of my life and we’ve all grown together and figured that out,” she said. “We’re conscious about the way we want to be loved and supportive of each other in the right way, even though it’s been a really challenging year for the both of us with the intensity of doing a presidential campaign and me with juggling work, my daughter and then my dad being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last year.”

They will have one less stress going into 2020 though, as Booker announced that he was dropping his bid to run for president in a crowded Democratic field of candidates.

“It’s with a full heart that I share this news – I’m suspending my campaign for president,” he shared this week. “To my team, supporters, and everyone who gave me a shot – thank you. I am so proud of what we built, and I feel nothing but faith in what we can accomplish together.”

Dawson was one of many who openly shared a message of love and support.

“Cory, you continue to inspire me everyday,” she wrote. “On this journey you and your remarkable team have represented the best in us and I know you will continue to. Thank you. I see you. I love you.”

He responded by saying, “I love you honey, so much.”