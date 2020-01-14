Did A Rep For Rihanna Just Squash Shaggy’s Claim That He Was Asked To Audition For Her New Album?

Rihanna’s team has reportedly responded to Shaggy’s allegations that the Anti singer required him to audition for a chance to secure a feature on her album.

The global pop star is still in the final stages of her highly anticipated upcoming project, which will be heavily influenced by reggae.

Shaggy recently shared he was surprised to find out that he would first be required to submit what he called an “audition,” years after establishing himself as a highly regarded reggae artist.

“They approached me for the Rihanna project, yeah. There’s a lot of great people involved but for me I didn’t need to audition to be on the record, I’ll leave that to younger guys,” he said.

“From what I hear it should be good,” he continued.

However, one of Rihanna’s alleged representatives sought to refute the claims after calling into the Jamaica Irie FM morning show to set the record straight.

“We are working on an album, not a talent show, so why would she (Rihanna) require Shaggy or any other artist to audition?” they said.

They continued, claiming that the singer had completed the majority of her album when Shaggy reached out. Rihanna’s team responded by asking the reggae artist to submit material that he felt would go along with the album’s flow because actually wanted to include him for a feature.

“After Rihanna had already gathered all the material for the album, Shaggy contacted her asking to be a part of the album. She explained to him that the album was pretty much completed and they were just working on mixing, mastering and deciding which songs to actually use. However, she invited him to submit some materials so she could see if it fits with the flow of the album. That was by no means asking for an audition, it was more going out of her way to get him on the album.”

“We hope Shaggy will come out and let the fans know the real truth because we all know that the media in general and especially entertainment media cannot be trusted. They will twist someone stories in order to get the most viewers.”

The Rihanna “navy” is on high alert for the album to drop after the singer set a release date of 2019. As details continue to emerge, we can anticipate the release of a single will happen sooner rather than later.

Rihanna still continues to dominate the entertainment world after establishing her Savage x Fenty and Fenty Beauty line, along with FENTY, her luxury fashion line in partnership with LVMH Moët Hennessy (LVMH).