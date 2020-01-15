“Somebody’s Loving My Writing” Tyler Perry Responds To Criticism About His Lack Of Writer’s Room

A couple of weeks ago, we wrote about entertainment mogul Tyler Perry a post of his that ultimately went viral. In it, he shared the hundreds of scripts he’d written without a writer’s room. While it was meant to address his work ethic, people took it as a show of ego and selfishness. They argued that his lack of writers spoke to his cliched storylines. They also said that by writing everything himself, he was taking opportunities away from other, talented Black writers and creators. Recently, when Perry appeared on Sway in the morning, he addressed the backlash.

Sway: Everything about you now is going to be on a pedestal.

Tyler Perry: Nah. Not when I talk about my writer’s room. The way they tore me up on that is crazy. I did this post right after New Year’s, showing all the scripts I had written. And it’s a few hundred I’d written for the year. And I was getting all this hate and backlash. ‘What’s wrong with you?’ ‘That’s what wrong with your stuff cuz you write everything yourself.’ And I was like, ‘Wow, where is all this hate coming from?’ I was trying to motivate them by saying work ethic, trying to inspire them. But it turned out to be another thing. So what did you see when you saw it?

Tracy G: I have always thought you don’t have to put a post for me to know that your work ethic is sparkling. I did see some folks concerned about your self-care. When does Tyler catch his balance? But then also people wondering if that now takes away an opportunity from Black writers to collaborate and learn from you.

Tyler: Well, let me tell you what this is. So the first thing that happened—this was about ten years ago. I had a writer’s room. It was a really bad experience for me. They were turning in scripts that I had to pay for, repay for if they were bad. I was just like, ‘I’ll just do it myself.’ And my ratings started to take a dip. So I was like, ‘I’ll just write my own stuff.’ Listen, “The Have and Have Nots” is still the number one show on Tuesday nights. “The Oval” and “Sistas” are still the number one shows on BET. So, somebody’s loving my writing. So I’m going to focus on that. But as far as Tyler Perry Studios, there are other projects that we’re working on that there’s going to be a showrunner, there will be other writers that are not what my audience is expecting from me. So yeah, there will be other opportunities.

But as far as self-care goes, I’m good.

Sway: You not being selfish about not letting other people write, right? I’m just making sure. You trying to keep all the money?

Tyler Perry: That ain’t what it is, man. When you are a writer, they give you what’s called “combat pay” if you can write something in three months. I write my whole season in two weeks. Most writers, if they are going to write a script or movie, they get six, seven, eight months to go write it. I write these things in two weeks because it’s my head. And my audience loves it. I’ve been doing this for 25 years. I’m speaking directly to them. We speak a language. So I’m not going to change what I’m doing because people don’t like that I write everything.