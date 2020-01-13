Meghan Markle Will Reportedly Never Return To Britain To Live After Her Glorious Exit

Meghan Markle allegedly has no plans to ever live in the U.K., according to a close friend who spoke with the Daily Mail.

“She doesn’t want to raise Archie there, and she doesn’t want to schlep back and forth. She’ll make extended visits, but that’s it,” the friend told the outlet.

Meghan and her husband Prince Harry shocked everyone last week when they revealed their decision to “step back” as senior members of the Royal Family along with a plan to become “financially independent.” The move was seen as a united front by many, but other’s viewed it as an affront to Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. As members of the Royal Family, Meghan and Prince Harry are expected to carry out certain duties in the name of the Queen, including appearances and charitable events.

Multiple reports claimed the Queen, along with other family members, were reportedly shocked and enraged at the announcement.

The situation built up for months after talks of their decision to split time between North America and the U.K. reportedly went stalemate with the Queen and her advisors. The friend said that during Markle’s time in England, she suffered anxiety attacks and found it difficult to sleep, which only mounted after giving birth to her son Archie in May. Since her relationship with Prince Harry went public, Markle has on one hand made history as the first Black woman to join the Windsor family, but on the other, experienced a barrage of negative press and critique due to her race.

After the couple’s bombshell announcement it was revealed that Markle had left England to return to her son who was with caretakers in Canada.

On Monday the Queen assembled a meeting at the monarch’s country home in Sandringham, including Prince Harry, Prince Charles and Prince William, to discuss the couple’s plans and what a would look like. Markle was not physically present but called in from Canada.

After the close of the two-hour summit, the Queen released the following statement:

“Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family. My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”

“Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives. It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK. These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days,”

Many pointed out that Queen Elizabeth did not refer to the couple using their official royal titles, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and it continues to remain a mystery on how it will all unfold in the next few weeks.